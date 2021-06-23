This coming season marks ten years since the Giants’ Super Bowl 46-winning campaign. Thus, a celebration is en route.

The Jason Pierre-Paul blocked field goal against Dallas.

The perfect throw from Eli Manning to Mario Manningham down the left sideline.

Ahmad Bradshaw’s awkward fall into the end zone to take the lead in the Big Game.

The 2011 Super Bowl 46-winning season was one full of miraculous finishes that culminated with six consecutive Giants victories (including the memorable 21-17 win over the Patriots) to achieve the fourth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

And later this year, a reunion is set.

The Giants organization will celebrate one of the biggest seasons in its history — which is already almost ten years old — on Oct. 17 during a home matchup with the Rams. The event will occur at halftime.

An integral component of that title team happened to be Lawrence Tynes. The placekicker sent the team to the Super Bowl by knocking through a game-winning field goal in overtime of the NFC Championship.

“Reaching the mountaintop with a group of men in professional sports creates an unbreakable lifelong bond that is hard to explain,” Tynes told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “We’ve lost some of our brothers from that team [Tyler Sash passed away in 2015, Mitch Petrus passed away in 2019]. We don’t win Super Bowl 46 without every individual man’s contributions that season so those two guys will be on my mind all weekend.

“The Giants organization does an incredible job with these, based on our [Super Bowl] 42 10-year celebration. To say I am excited is an understatement. I can’t wait to come back home.”

Another special teamer from that Giants squad, punter Steve Weatherford, recently spoke on that season as well. Weatherford took the time to talk about overcoming adversity during that year while appearing on ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast.