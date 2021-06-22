FanDuel Sportsbook is coming through with a tremendous new user offer that is now available through the duration the NBA Conference Finals.

Those who register with FanDuel Sportsbook can take advantage of 30-1 odds promo on the Suns, Clippers, Bucks, or Hawks to win any conference final matchup.

With a correct wager of just $5 on any team to win its next game, new players at FanDuel will score 30-1 odds to receive an aggressive $150 payout. It’s the ultimate low-risk, high-upside proposition and a tremendous deal that’s provides a way to cash in on the action throughout the NBA Playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Odds for NBA Conference Finals

This is a straight-forward deal, one that is simple to get. Just place a maximum wager of $5 on any of the four remaining NBA teams (Bucks, Hawks, Clippers, Suns) to win their next game, and if that team gets it done, FanDuel will pay an aggressive $150 bonus.

Here are some notable terms on this offer:

New users of FanDuel Sportsbook are the only ones eligible for this offer; pre-existing users are not able to take part.

Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $5.

This deal is currently live through July 22 (the end of the NBA Finals).

You must download and use the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app in order to participate and get the benefits of the deal.

The offer replaces the $1,000 risk-free bet FanDuel Sportsbook normally offers to its new users.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in any state (excluding Illinois) in which online sports betting is legally permitted.

How to Get FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Odds Promo

Here are the following steps that must be followed in order to participate in the promotional deal:

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook as a new user, which is simple to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account via any of the accepted methods (PayPal, debit/credit card, etc.). If registered via FanDuel Sportsbook’s desktop platform, you will be instructed to download the mobile app. The same thing will occur if you register via a mobile web browser. Place a max bet of $5 on the Bucks, Hawks, Clippers, or Suns to win their next game. Sit back, relax, and if the team you bet on wins its next game, you’ll earn maximum winnings of $150.

NBA Playoff Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook (June 22-23)

Tuesday, June 22

Clippers: +4.5 // O224.0 // +164

Suns: -4.5 // U224.0 // -196

Wednesday, June 23

Hawks: +7.0 // O226.5 // +245

Bucks: -7.0 // U226.5 // -300

In order to get a feel for the value in play with this offer, let’s take a look at some current moneyline odds:

Currently, with the Bucks installed as a -300 moneyline favorite, it would require a $450 wager to win $150 on a Milwaukee victory. However, with this FanDuel special, a $5 bet will return the same payout. This means bettors can save a stunning $445 in total risk.

