FanDuel Sportsbook is coming through with a tremendous new user offer that is now available through the duration the NBA Conference Finals.
Those who register with FanDuel Sportsbook can take advantage of 30-1 odds promo on the Suns, Clippers, Bucks, or Hawks to win any conference final matchup.
States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MIGET THE APP
With a correct wager of just $5 on any team to win its next game, new players at FanDuel will score 30-1 odds to receive an aggressive $150 payout. It’s the ultimate low-risk, high-upside proposition and a tremendous deal that’s provides a way to cash in on the action throughout the NBA Playoffs.
Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 30-1 odds (bet $5, win $150) on any NBA Conference Finals game.
FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Odds for NBA Conference Finals
This is a straight-forward deal, one that is simple to get. Just place a maximum wager of $5 on any of the four remaining NBA teams (Bucks, Hawks, Clippers, Suns) to win their next game, and if that team gets it done, FanDuel will pay an aggressive $150 bonus.
Here are some notable terms on this offer:
- New users of FanDuel Sportsbook are the only ones eligible for this offer; pre-existing users are not able to take part.
- Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $5.
- This deal is currently live through July 22 (the end of the NBA Finals).
- You must download and use the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app in order to participate and get the benefits of the deal.
- The offer replaces the $1,000 risk-free bet FanDuel Sportsbook normally offers to its new users.
- Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in any state (excluding Illinois) in which online sports betting is legally permitted.
How to Get FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Odds Promo
Here are the following steps that must be followed in order to participate in the promotional deal:
- Register with FanDuel Sportsbook as a new user, which is simple to do. Get started by clicking here.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account via any of the accepted methods (PayPal, debit/credit card, etc.).
- If registered via FanDuel Sportsbook’s desktop platform, you will be instructed to download the mobile app. The same thing will occur if you register via a mobile web browser.
- Place a max bet of $5 on the Bucks, Hawks, Clippers, or Suns to win their next game.
- Sit back, relax, and if the team you bet on wins its next game, you’ll earn maximum winnings of $150.
NBA Playoff Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook (June 22-23)
Tuesday, June 22
- Clippers: +4.5 // O224.0 // +164
- Suns: -4.5 // U224.0 // -196
Wednesday, June 23
- Hawks: +7.0 // O226.5 // +245
- Bucks: -7.0 // U226.5 // -300
In order to get a feel for the value in play with this offer, let’s take a look at some current moneyline odds:
Currently, with the Bucks installed as a -300 moneyline favorite, it would require a $450 wager to win $150 on a Milwaukee victory. However, with this FanDuel special, a $5 bet will return the same payout. This means bettors can save a stunning $445 in total risk.
Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 30-1 odds (bet $5, win $150) on any NBA Conference Finals game.
States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MIGET THE APP