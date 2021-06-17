We are taking strides toward a legitimate return to normalcy. The Giants and Jets can pack the house for 2021 home games.

The Giants and Jets both released statements Thursday in regard to the capacity level for upcoming home games.

For the 2021 season, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will be open at full capacity. Those in attendance for games at the New Jersey venue will not need to wear masks or any type of face coverings and won’t need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Fans will additionally be able to tailgate, but there are a few in-stadium protocols in place to reduce the act of touching (and thus potentially spreading the virus if you have it). The stadium will be on a cash-free basis at the available concession stands and reverse ATMs will be present. This means attendees of games can put cash they’re holding onto their debit cards inside the venue.

Both teams mentioned they will “continue to share additional gameday protocols as the NFL season approaches.”

The first preseason game will take place Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET between the Giants and Jets, with the former squad serving as the home team in the matchup.

The first regular-season game will then occur Sunday, Sept. 12 when the Giants face the visiting Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET. Gang Green travels to Carolina to play the Panthers during the inaugural week of the 17-game slate.

This is obviously enormous news when you take into consideration no fans were allowed to enter MetLife Stadium for either team’s home games last season.