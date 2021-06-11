The New York Jets could use an experienced backup and there is some smoke surrounding Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

It’s not often that teams are looking at former Super Bowl MVPs as a potential backup option, but that’s exactly where we are with Nick Foles and the New York Jets. ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler sees a “clear connection” between the two sides:

“Paying a third-string quarterback $4 million in guarantees is tough for the cash-strapped Bears, and there’s a clear connection to the New York Jets,” Fowler wrote.

“GM Joe Douglas was with Foles in Philly. The Jets have zero NFL experience in their quarterback room. It’s uncertain whether Foles actually wants to go to New York, but don’t be surprised if New York looks into this one.”

The Chicago Bears are moving forward with Justin Fields. The Nick Foles experiment is over in Chicago, but he could be a nice fit with the Jets.

Of course, Zach Wilson is going to be the Week 1 starter no matter who his backup is, but it would be beneficial for him to have a proven veteran showing him the ropes.

It’s also worth noting that having a trusted backup quarterback is monumental in today’s NFL. Injuries are a part of life and the Jets have struggled with their backups in recent years.

Foles probably won’t ever recapture the magic from that Super Bowl run in Philadelphia, but he can definitely be a serviceable backup in East Rutherford. Let’s wait and see how general manager Joe Douglas attacks his backup quarterback situation.