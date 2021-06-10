The Giants and Jets must improve the status of their second-string quarterback roles ahead of the 2021 regular season.

Either MetLife Stadium NFL squad possesses a crucial project at the most important position on the field.

Both the Giants and Jets employ a young quarterback set to start and develop under center. The pair of teams additionally possess talented offensive weapons and (hopefully) developing offensive lines to assist in the improvement of their respective young signal-callers.

Either novice quarterback is set up to succeed at least at some point.

The problem, however, is that if Daniel Jones or Zach Wilson succumbs to injury or can’t string together consistent above-average performances and/or victories, neither team employs a legitimate backup who could constantly win games and maximize the talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Neither organization can screw themselves and waste the talent surrounding the quarterback position.

The legendary Joe Gibbs implemented the belief that the starting quarterback is the most important player on a football team, with the second-most important being the backup quarterback.

This ideology rings true, and the two New York teams truly aren’t set at that specific spot.

Giants — Is Mike Glennon serviceable?

Colt McCoy and the Giants parted ways this offseason after the longtime backup started two games last year in the injury-related absence of Daniel Jones.

Despite defeating Seattle in Week 13, McCoy wasn’t the most superb second string for Jones — he certainly didn’t bring the mentorship Eli Manning provided during Daniel’s 2019 rookie campaign.

McCoy’s replacement though?

Mike Glennon.

The same Mike Glennon who’s recorded an 83.5 quarterback rating throughout his career.

The same Mike Glennon who’s played in 15 combined games and started in nine over the last five years.

The same Mike Glennon who’s 6-21 in his career as a starter.

And finally, the same Mike Glennon who’s not overly athletic or mobile in an era in which those are strengths among some of the most productive NFL quarterbacks.

Glennon shouldn’t be the guy if Jones goes down with an injury or struggles. It needs to be a veteran who at least carries noteworthy starting experience; someone who could still maximize the potential of an offense that includes Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton.

Jets — Can James Morgan or Mike White be trusted?

Previous reports suggest Jets backup quarterbacks James Morgan, who the organization drafted in 2020’s fourth round out of Florida International, and Mike White, who’s been on and off the Jets practice squad, have struggled during OTAs.

No reason to panic over #Jets backup QB situation. James Morgan and Mike White are struggling, but it’s early June. They’re getting much-needed reps. This is the time to teach & develop. Different story, training camp. Then they need a veteran. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 4, 2021

Sure, it’s early (training camp is still over a month away). But are the Jets really going to trust two guys who have yet to take regular-season snaps to be serviceable in the possible event Zach Wilson suffers an injury?

It’s tough to go into a season with a rookie quarterback as your No. 1 option for this position; try also entering with general uncertainty in regard to whether the backups can even be reliable.

The Jets absolutely need a veteran (via free agency or the trade market) even if they like Morgan and/or White. Someone with legitimate starting experience would assist in the important development of Wilson (considering the potential mentorship provided) and possibly be able to correctly utilize the talented weapons around him (if he were called upon to take in-game reps).