The Brooklyn Nets made quick work of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 and Joe Harris, of all people, was the star of the evening.

Who would have the hot hand for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2? Would Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, or James Harden lead the way? As it turns out, Joe Harris was the man for the job in Brooklyn’s 130-108 victory.

Harris tied a Nets franchise record with seven threes in a playoff game en route to 25 points, a playoff career-high. This was Harris’ best playoff game, without a doubt, and it’s something he desperately needed.

Entering this game, Harris averaged just 10.9 points on 33.3% three-point shooting in the playoffs. He went 2-for-6 in Game 1, which is below his lofty standards.

But it wasn’t just Joe Harris who was on fire for the Nets. Durant led all scorers with 26 points on a measly 12 shots. Meanwhile, Irving and Harden combined for a cool 35 points and 13 assists.

Truthfully, this game was over in the first quarter. The Nets shot 52.3% from the field, 44.7% from three, and 95.5% on free throws. No team that shoots it with that level of efficiency is losing. Ever.

Blake Griffin is flourishing in his role as a small-ball center. Trying to defend these many scorers with Griffin setting up shop in the dunker’s spot is going to be next to impossible Brooklyn has enough size in Durant and Harden to provide some support when necessary.

There’s no secret to what Nets coach Steve Nash is going to do with his rotations in the playoffs. Durant, Harden, Irving, and Harris are all going to play major, major minutes. Tiring those guys out won’t be a problem when they are able to sit out fourth quarters.

Are the Celtics Alive?

This wasn’t Boston’s season. Injuries plagued the Celtics throughout 2021 and they were never able to fully find their footing in the Eastern Conference. They even looked like a potential first-round danger for the Nets, but then Jaylen Brown shut it down for the season. Even with Brown, it was always going to be tough for these Celtics to beat these Nets.

But seriously, how bad are the Celtics? For what it’s worth, they had some fight in Game 1. They might have been better off staying home instead of showing up for Game 2. No fight whatsoever.

This game could mean one of two things. First, it could be that the Celtics are ready to pack it in and go home for the summer.

On the other hand, are the Celtics really this bad? Somehow, we might be underrating the Nets simply because we rarely saw them at full strength for the regular season. It might be scary hours for the rest of the NBA.

What’s Next for the Nets?

Well, it’s safe to declare this series as over, but Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. After the Celtics, the likely opponent is the Milwaukee Bucks, who are likewise sitting pretty at 2-0 in their first-round series.