Elerson Smith becomes the fourth Giants draft pick to sign their rookie deal with the offseason program officially underway.

The Giants decided to bolster the pass rush in the fourth round of this year’s draft with the selection of edge rusher Elerson Smith at No. 116 overall. The former Northern Iowa standout was the second edge rusher taken by the Giants, who previously had chosen Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari at No. 50 overall in the second round.

And with the offseason program underway and the team commencing OTAs, Smith has officially become the fourth 2021 Big Blue draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Ojulari, sixth-round running back Gary Brightwell (Arizona), and sixth-round cornerback Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State) have additionally signed their first contracts.

Ojulari, Brightwell, and Williams inked standard four-year rookie deals. Smith’s rookie contract will also be for four years, is worth $4,238,292, and includes a $758,292 signing bonus, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Smith now possesses the opportunity to impress this coaching staff en route to potentially earning a notable role within the pass-rushing unit. He’ll be working alongside Ojulari, Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and free-agent pickup Ryan Anderson should the Giants field him as more of an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

The key to the Giants’ success when it comes to the edge rusher spot is depth. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will surely be providing each of the aforementioned individuals with playing time and implementing matchup-based game plans. In that case, expect Smith to certainly find reps while looking to reach a more significant level of on-field responsibility as his professional career progresses.