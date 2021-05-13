The New York Giants have officially signed three of their six 2021 draftees with rookie minicamp set to begin Friday.

Pen has been put to paper…at least by a few of the Giants rookies.

On Thursday, the organization officially announced the signing of three 2021 draftees. Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (second round, No. 50 overall), running back Gary Brightwell (sixth round, No. 196 overall), and cornerback Rodarius Williams (sixth round, No. 201 overall) have all signed their respective contracts as rookie minicamp commences this Friday.

The Giants have also inked deals with a trio of undrafted players — offensive lineman Brett Heggie, offensive lineman Jake Burton, and edge rusher Raymond Johnson III.

Ojulari could’ve been deemed a “steal” in this draft; some believed he wasn’t going to be available by the time New York chose at No. 50 overall in the second round. His selection came after the team swapped picks with Miami, traded back from No. 42 overall, and acquired a 2022 third-round pick from the Dolphins in the process.

The former Georgia standout is expected to bolster a pass rush that already employs a star in Leonard Williams, who led the Giants in both sacks (11.5) and quarterback hits (30) last season.

Gary Brightwell and Rodarius Williams could be fighting for roster spots, and expect the former to potentially be a special teams weapon while working as a reserve running back behind Saquon Barkley.

Williams is set to provide depth to a loaded defensive backfield led by 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry and a versatile safety tandem that includes Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan.