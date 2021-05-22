The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and they are playing another up-and-comer in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks. The magic is back in Madison Square Garden.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Celtics vs. Knicks betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds

Here is the current line on Hawks vs. Knicks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-112) // +102 // O 215 (-112)

New York Knicks: -1.5 (-110) // -131 // U 215 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Hawks-Knicks matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Trae Young Under 24.5 Points (-108)

Trae Young has had a ton of success against the Knicks in his career, but the playoffs are a different animal. The Knicks were top five in the NBA in defensive rating, first in opponent points per game, and last in pace. They are going to try and slow the game down to a crawl and that is bad news for anyone betting the over on Young’s points.

Also, don’t put it past Tom Thibodeau to throw a curveball at Young and the Hawks by switching up his starting lineup. He hinted at the possibility of going to Frank Ntilikina for his defense. Ntilikina’s length has given Young problems in the past. Whatever the matchup is, the Knicks are going to put an emphasis on stopping Young. He is the engine that makes Atlanta’s offense go.

Bets We Like With A Hawks Win

Over 215 (-115)

The Hawks can gain an advantage over the Knicks by playing fast. New York doesn’t want to go up and down the court in a track meet, but Atlanta could thrive in that type of game. Young is one of the most dynamic guys in the league when it comes to running the fast break. He can pull up from anywhere and he is always looking for the open man.

With all that said, the Hawks are not a fast-paced team either. They rely on Young in the pick-and-roll more than anything else. But look for the Hawks to try and speed up the game. It’s going to be difficult for the Knicks to keep pace in a high-scoring affair.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Pick

The Knicks have been historically good against the spread this year. They are 45-26-1 ATS overall, but it gets better for Knicks bettors. They are 13-4 ATS as a home favorite and 17-9 ATS as a road underdog. Bettors should consider backing New York throughout this series. Take the Knicks laying the points and go with the under on Trae Young’s scoring.

Pick: Knicks -1.5

