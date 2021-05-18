Win and you’re in. That’s what is on the table for the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The winner of this play-in tournament game is set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. The loser will play a do-or-die game

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Wizards vs. Celtics betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds

Here is the current line on Wizards vs. Celtics at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Washington Wizards: +2 (-108) // +108 // O 232.5 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -2 (-113) // -130 // U 232.5 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Wizards-Celtics matchup.

Click here to sign up with FOX Bet in New Jersey and here in Pennsylvania to grab a $500 risk-free first bet.

Bets We Like With A Wizards Win

Russell Westbrook To Outscore Kemba Walker (-112)

It’s time for Russell Westbrook to eat. He turned on the afterburners to help propel the Wizards from the basement in the Eastern Conference to the eighth seed. We would love to take Westbrook to get a triple-double but the juice is far too high on that prop (-305). Also, don’t even bother looking at Westbrook to record a double-double (-2500).

Instead, let’s take Westbrook to outscore Kemba Walker. The Wizards are on the upswing largely because of Westbrook’s insane second half. The Celtics have bottomed out in part due to Walker’s decline this year. He struggled to stay on the court this year and he should have a tough time going up against the uber-athletic Westbrook.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $5 to win $200 on any NBA postseason game.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $200

40-1 NBA ODDS! BET NOW

Bets We Like With A Celtics Win

Jayson Tatum Double-Double (+140)

With no Jaylen Brown and a banged-up Kemba Walker, it’s up to Jayson Tatum to lead the Celtics on Tuesday. Tatum is capable of living up to the challenge and the odds on him to record a double-double are worth taking. He racked up 15 double-doubles during the season and the Celtics would love for him to have another big game like that.

The fourth-year wing is more likely to hit a double-double by cleaning up on the glass, but he can dish out double-digit assists on any given night. Tatum is developing into one of the premier wings in the NBA. He has the chance to show out on the national stage in a big Celtics win.

Sign up with PointsBet and get $2,000 in risk-free bets right here.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction, Pick

The Wizards are trending up while the Celtics are trending down. Boston’s injuries were a problem all year long and that lack of continuity hurt them down the stretch. As for the Wizards, they started to dominate once Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal got healthy. That momentum is going to help carry Washington to a win in this game. Take the Wizards on the moneyline or with the points.

Pick: Wizards +2

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW