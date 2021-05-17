The Giants and Jets reportedly both had great showings to commence Phase 2 of the 2021 NFL offseason program.

The rift between the NFL and its Players Association in regard to voluntary in-person workouts this offseason is still in existence. The NFLPA is encouraging players to opt out of the workouts in order to remain safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players from both the Giants and Jets have decided to exercise this right via the latest collective bargaining agreement, but in spite of this, a significant number of players from either organization are present at their team’s respective facility to commence Phase 2 of the league’s 2021 offseason program.

The #Giants had more than 40 today. Per @MikeKlis, the #Broncos had 75. Several teams around the league are in this window for OTAs. https://t.co/ak5HSRqDM7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2021

Phase 2 will occur from Monday, May 17 to Friday, May 21 and will encompass virtual meetings as well as on-field work. Players are permitted to be at their respective facilities for up to four hours and on the field for up to 90 minutes.

The league additionally just altered the mask-wearing guidelines, so if these players are fully vaccinated and have cleared the two-week period following the final dose, they won’t be required to wear masks inside or outside their team’s facility. It’s another huge way the NFL has incentivized receiving the vaccine (the league still isn’t mandating it).

Phase 3 (May 24-June 18) will include organized team activities (OTAs) as well as mandatory minicamps. The Giants’ mandatory minicamp will occur from June 8-10 while the Jets’ minicamp is set to take place June 15-17. The former organization just held its rookie minicamp this past weekend and signed a number of tryout players, such as running back Corey Clement and wide receiver-turned-tight end Kelvin Benjamin.