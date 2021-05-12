Jets vs. Panthers Week 1 lines and odds are officially live and available at DraftKings Sportsbook. The two teams are set to face off on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Jets open up as 4.5-point underdogs and are +165 on the moneyline while the Panthers are -200 to win outright. The total is set to over-under 43.5.

The Jets have certainly improved the roster this offseason and employ a new starting quarterback in Zach Wilson. However, the oddsmakers still believe the Panthers are the better team, and they may be correct.

Jets vs. Panthers Week 1 Odds: Carolina Favored

Here is a look at the Jets-Panthers Week 1 odds:

Team Point Spread Moneyline Total Jets +4.5 +165 O43.5 (-107) Panthers -4.5 -200 U43.5 (-114)

Neither team is outstanding, but it’s clear the Panthers are more destined for success.

Although the Jets moved on from him, Sam Darnold is the more experienced quarterback and should have the opportunity to get off to a hot start in 2021 while Zach Wilson will need some time to develop.

Darnold will possess great help on the offensive side of the ball. He’ll be reuniting with a former Jets target in wide receiver Robby Anderson and has superb assistance when it comes to the running game. Superstar back Christian McCaffrey is returning after injuries plagued his 2020 season and the Panthers additionally drafted the talented Chuba Hubbard out of Oklahoma State this offseason.

Not to mention, Darnold will be working with an offensive-minded head coach in Matt Rhule and also coordinator Joe Brady, who could be one of the great up-and-coming offensive minds in this league.

Should the Jets receive more credit here?

While the Jets offense looks like it carries the potential to produce, it will take some time for the unit to get going.

Translation: don’t expect Gang Green to all of a sudden become the 2013 Denver Broncos right off the bat.

Wilson will need time to become accustomed to the speed of the NFL and first-round guard Alijah Vera-Tucker may not be a star right away. The success of the quarterback position along with the offensive line will also dictate how this talented receiving corps fares, so don’t think Corey Davis and Elijah Moore are locks to significantly produce that Sunday afternoon.

There are also question marks surrounding the Jets defense, an 11-man group that was 24th in the NFL in total yards allowed last year.

Is free-agent pickup Carl Lawson going to notably bolster the pass rush? Are Bryce Hall and Bless Austin reliable at the two outside cornerback spots?

There’s a chance Rhule, Darnold, and the latter’s weapons could really pick apart the Jets unit, which is now led by head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Jets vs. Panthers Early Pick and Prediction

The Jets are a young squad that’s just starting the process of potentially one day becoming an AFC powerhouse — it’s not all going to come to fruition Week 1.

It’s reasonable to think that given Darnold’s experience, his talented weapons, and much of the roster being in its second year under Rhule’s system, that the Panthers could win by at least a touchdown.

If you’re going to buy in early, take Carolina on the moneyline (-200) and with the points (-4.5). And considering the inexperience of Wilson, I’ll say the Jets don’t surpass 14 points and the under (43.5) hits.

