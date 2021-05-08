The Giants drafted Oklahoma State defensive back Rodarius Williams. Let’s take a look at his tape from the collegiate level.

Rodarius Williams Info

DB, Oklahoma State

Giants’ 2021 6th-round draft pick (No. 201 overall)

6-foot, 195 pounds

Second-team All-Big 12 in 2020

2019 Stats (13 games): 58 total tackles (48 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups

2020 Stats (eight games): 18 total tackles (13 solo), one tackle for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble

How will Rodarius Williams Fit into the Giants Roster?

The Giants secondary already includes James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, and Xavier McKinney. Hence, don’t expect Rodarius Williams to find significant playing time (at first) if he makes the team.

He’ll likely be a situational defensive back and special teams component, which is totally fine. Williams will need to develop at the professional level and will probably need to take a decent amount of time to do so.

Time will tell if he eventually becomes a concrete aspect of this defensive backfield, but for right now, he’ll need to be patient and keep putting the work in as a young rookie.

Rodarius Williams Film Room Notes

Williams and Oklahoma State’s September 2019 loss to Texas (four total tackles, four solo tackles)

Right off the bat on this play, Williams shows the ability to quickly turn out of his initial stance.

Portraying physicality, Williams makes a good low tackle on the Texas ball carrier.

Showing off his coverage skills, Williams turns and runs out of his stance and is able to keep with his matchup the entire way to the end zone.

After displaying a low base, Williams is athletic enough to keep with his matchup on the slant route and then makes a nice play on the ball, which leads to an interception for Oklahoma State.

Williams and Oklahoma State’s November 2019 loss to Oklahoma (four total tackles, four solo tackles)

Williams is able to reach the ball carrier and break down in order to make the tackle in this clip.

Again, Rodarius is able to quickly turn out of his stance and keep up with the receiver downfield.

And on this final play, Williams portrays the speed necessary to catch the Oklahoma ball carrier for the tackle.

Williams brings a number of beneficial qualities to the field, such as athleticism, speed, and ball skills. However, he’ll need to be coached up quite a bit in the pros.

He’s not the biggest or most physical defensive back, which will definitely need to change at the next level. All in all, Rodarius should be a decent depth piece and/or special teams component, which is what the Giants, in all likelihood, are initially expecting of him.