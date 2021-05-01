With their final pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Giants add to the defensive backfield and select Rodarius Williams from Oklahoma State.

To conclude the draft, Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge, and co. have added depth to the secondary.

At No. 201 overall in the sixth round, the Giants have selected Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams. He should be a reserve defensive back in Patrick Graham’s defensive unit as he develops early in his career.

That’s, of course, if he makes the final roster past training camp and the preseason.

Williams found much success at the collegiate level, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020. He racked up 18 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble in eight games for Oklahoma State last season.

The 24-year-old is the second defensive back selected by the Giants in this draft — Big Blue previously took UCF’s Aaron Robinson back in the third round.

Williams is joining a secondary that’s already loaded with talent. James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson are slated to start at the two outside corner spots while Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers retain their roles as the two starting safeties.

Pending second-year man Darnay Holmes is additionally expected to retain his role as the starting nickel corner.

Thus, Williams may join a group of situational, matchup-based defensive backs that includes Xavier McKinney and Julian Love.

Williams is also very likely to find time on special teams as he potentially develops into a defensive weapon the coaching staff could consistently rely on.