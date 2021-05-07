Quinnen Williams recently broke a small bone in his foot while working at the Jets facility. However, he’s undergone successful surgery.

We have some optimism in regard to Quinnen Williams‘ recent injury-related setback.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets defensive lineman had successful surgery on his broken foot. Williams broke a small bone while recently putting in work at the Jets facility in Florham Park.

#Jets DL Quinnen Williams underwent successful surgery Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson to repair a broken bone in his foot, per source. Average recovery is 10-12 weeks and they’ll be cautious, but Williams is expected to be ready for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

Given the average timetable of 10-12 weeks, Quinnen should be back for training camp this summer.

While this was initially a scare, Jets fans can take a deep breath — Williams should be ready for the upcoming 17-game regular season and he’s not set to miss any meaningful matchups.

After joining the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick in 2019, Quinnen greatly improved from year one to two at the professional level and is expected to continue being a dominant component of this New York defense, a unit now led by head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Under former coordinator Gregg Williams, the Jets were 24th in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed last year — Saleh, Ulbrich, and general manager Joe Douglas are destined to immensely change that.

This offseason, Douglas went out and added defensive end Carl Lawson on a three-year deal as well as linebacker Jarrad Davis on a one-year contract. The organization additionally acquired six defensive players with their 10 total draft picks, including five defensive backs to bolster a secondary that additionally struggled in 2020 and a defensive tackle in Arkansas’ Jonathan Marshall.

Williams will look to greatly produce in Saleh’s 4-3 scheme, and if all goes as planned with his recovery and development, he shouldn’t have any issue doing so in 2021.