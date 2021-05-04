Quinnen Williams has suffered an injury-related setback while preparing for his third season at the professional level.

Not great news for the Jets ahead of the 2021 campaign.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has broken a small bone in his foot and is likely to undergo a surgical procedure in order to recover.

Because of this setback, the 2019 first-round draft pick will be out for OTAs and minicamp but is likely to be back for training camp, the preseason, and the regular season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the injury occurred last week while Quinnen was putting in work at the Jets facility in Florham Park.

Happened last week while doing on-field work at the #Jets’ facility. Not ideal but enough time for Quinnen Williams to get right over the summer. https://t.co/FzytDR9cmk — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 4, 2021

Tough blow, but as was previously mentioned, Williams is scheduled to be back in time for the new 17-game year.

Williams is expected to undergo a huge season after immensely improving from 2019 to 2020, even though he’ll be in a new system under recently-hired head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. In the 4-3 scheme, Williams has the opportunity to play alongside defensive end Carl Lawson, who the Jets inked to a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason.

Williams will additionally have free-agent pickup Jarrad Davis and C.J. Mosley (who’s expected to return after opting out last season) at the level of defenders behind him in the front seven.

The Jets greatly added to the defensive side of the ball during the draft as well and acquired a number of defensive backs, some of whom could perform as hybrid linebacker-safeties.

This unit was 24th in total defense and 26th in scoring, but more pieces are in place. Expect New York’s group to ultimately improve in 2021.