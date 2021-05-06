The New York Rangers blasted the NHL for the lack of discipline for Washington’s Tom Wilson. Now, they’ll pay for it.

On Monday night, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson injured Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, ending the star forward’s 2021 season.

This is Tom Wilson of the NHL @capitals committing assault on Artemi Panarin of New York last night, his second attack on a player in the fight. The league will shrug its shoulders and let a team avenge of all of Wilson’s victims. It should, in fact, #BanTomWilsonForLife pic.twitter.com/ZxnBYLaJuk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 4, 2021

The NHL Dept. of Player Safety reviewed Wilson’s conduct in the game. And, despite Wilson being a repeat offender who was suspended earlier this season, he was only fined $5,000 — the maximum allowable in the current CBA.

On Tuesday, the Rangers organization released a blazing statement condemning the lack of accountability from the league office. On Thursday morning, the consequences for that unprecedented statement were announced.

The NHL fined the Rangers organization $250,000 for their comments.

Commissioner Gary Bettman had the following comment in the league’s statement about the fine:

“Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “While we don’t expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable. It is terribly unfair to question George Parros’ professionalism and dedication to his role and the Department of Player Safety.”