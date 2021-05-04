PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on December 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers lineup takes three significant hits on Tuesday.

Tab Bamford

On Tuesday afternoon the New York Rangers announced three significant players will be out for the rest of the 2021 season.

Panarin was body-slammed to the ice by Tom Wilson on Monday night. Wilson, a repeat offender was only fined by the NHL. It has been a trying season for the Russian superstar, who dealt with apparently baseless accusations from nearly a decade ago in Russia and missed time for personal reasons. He finishes the 2021 season with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 42 games.

Trouba only appeared in 38 games, posting two goals and 10 assists. Lindgren produced one goal and 15 assists in 51 games this season.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU