Washington’s Tom Wilson ended Artemi Panarin’s season on Monday. The Rangers weren’t happy with the lack of discipline he received.

On Tuesday morning, the New York Rangers announced superstar forward Artemi Panarin was one of three players who have been ruled out for the rest of the regular season. Panarin was hurt on Monday night when Washington forward Tom Wilson slammed him to the ice.

Also Tuesday, the NHL announced Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich.

Wilson, a repeat offender who was suspended seven games for a hit on Brandon Carlo of the Bruins in March, somehow got off the hook for ending Panarin’s season.

On Tuesday evening, the Rangers issued as strong a statement as a team could in response to the league’s inability to do the right thing and keep Wilson off the ice.