The Giants drafted UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson in the third round. Let’s take a look at his film from the collegiate level.

Aaron Robinson Info

CB, UCF

Giants’ 3rd-round draft pick (No. 71 overall)

Giants traded up from No. 76 overall to draft him

6-foot-1, 194 pounds

Two-time second-team All-AAC

2019 Stats (12 games): 49 total tackles (34 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble

2020 Stats (nine games): 41 total tackles (31 solo), one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

How Aaron Robinson will Fit into the Giants Roster

The Giants will certainly be making an investment in Aaron Robinson considering they traded up to the No. 71 overall pick to ensure they draft him. Having said that, expect coordinator Patrick Graham to absolutely locate the correct role for the young defensive back.

The great thing about Robinson is his versatility; he could play on the outside and in the slot. He won’t start though — James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson will be filling the two outside roles while pending second-year man Darnay Holmes performs in the slot.

In all likelihood, Robinson will initially be a situational, matchup-based defensive back, but that’s fine. He needs that type of role right now so he’s not overwhelmed amid his development.

Aaron Robinson Film Room Notes

Robinson and UCF’s October 2020 loss to Memphis (two total tackles, two solo tackles, two pass breakups)

At the top of the screen, Robinson employs a nice base before quickly and correctly opening up his hips and turning upfield to keep with his receiver.

Robinson is able to keep with his receiver but needs to make a better play on the ball — the wideout ends up recording the catch on the sideline.

Great play on the ball by Robinson here.

Robinson makes another great play on the ball on this route over the middle.

Robinson portrays that sheer athleticism by turning upfield to keep with his matchup before nearly recording the interception near the sideline.

And finally, Robinson does a great job using his inside arm to bat the ball away.

Robinson and UCF’s October 2020 win over Houston (seven total tackles, six solo tackles, one pass breakup)

Great physicality from Robinson as he plays a role in the incomplete pass.

UCF put trust into Robinson’s versatility, having him line up as more of a linebacker in this clip.

And finally, Robinson puts that physicality on display by making a great tackle from the slot.

Robinson should fit in nicely when it comes to Patrick Graham’s defense solely because of his on-field versatility. He carries the ability to play on the outside, in the slot, as well as in the box.

Expect Graham to locate a role for Robinson in a number of different situations.