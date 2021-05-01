The Jets drafted UNC running back Michael Carter in the fourth round on Saturday. The young player should bring a lot to the table.

Providing offensive assistance for Zach Wilson, the Jets‘ No. 2 overall pick, has been the name of the game since New York selected the young quarterback. Later in the first round, they took USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker prior to drafting Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore in the second round.

Following a third-round that was free of Jets picks, Gang Green acquired talented North Carolina running back Michael Carter at No. 107 overall in the fourth. The now-former Tar Heel should be able to bring a whole lot to this Jets offense, including speed, strength, and overall, an interesting playstyle.

“Explosive, and fun,” Carter told the media Saturday when describing his running style. “Fun to watch, I like to score everytime I get the rock, but also knowing the situation of football. I like to have fun when I play football, it’s a fun game; it’s something that could change your life. I’m just excited to go run in the NFL and do the same thing.”

However, it is fair to point out that the NFL has become a passing league — this could be the case even with a rookie quarterback under center in Florham Park. Carter will need to step up when it comes to the blocking portion of his game, but the young back is seemingly confident in that department.

“I feel like it’s a strength of my game…I’m not scared of anybody,” he said. “I’m tough, I have good technique, and that’s something I want to keep getting better at — the technique.”

Given the fact the Jets may utilize a running back committee with him, La’Mical Perine, and Tevin Coleman, the coaching staff might look to additionally use the newest Jet on special teams.

Luckily, he carries great experience as a return specialist, having returned 29 total kicks during his days as a Tar Heel.

“I’ve returned kicks all my life and I did it in college my last two years,” he said. “I don’t know what the future has in store, but I’m sure the Jets have a good plan for me.”