The New York Jets are leaving nothing to chance at cornerback. They are taking Brandin Echols out of Kentucky.

The commitment to the defense on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft continues for the New York Jets. Brandin Echols is listed as a defensive back out of Kentucky with plenty of upside.

Echols is an athletic cornerback who has incredible athleticism, but he will be a developmental prospect at the next level.

The Echols selection follows a trend in the fifth and sixth rounds for the Jets. They have spent their last five picks on defensive backs, but that is a bit misleading. Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen will l be linebackers in the NFL.

New York’s biggest defensive weaknesses are at cornerback and linebacker. It should come as no surprise that the Jets are going with versatile defenders who can help solidify those positions of need.

Obviously, any player drafted on Day 3 is already behind the eight-ball. There are no guaranteed spots on the field for fifth, sixth, and seventh-rounders. However, if any of these guys, including Echols, can make an impact, it would go a long way towards covering up those weaknesses.