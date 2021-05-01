Pittsburgh cornerback Jason Pinnock is coming to Florham Park. The New York Jets take Pinnock with the 175th pick.

The New York Jets focused on the offense early, but they are starting to invest in the defense. Jason Pinnock is the third consecutive defensive back taken by Gang Green here on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pinnock, 21, had three interceptions during his senior season with the Panthers. The 6-foot cornerback ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and should be able to compete for some playing time in this thin cornerback unit.

The Jets are taking a chance on Pinnock here. He was undrafted in most mock drafts leading up to this weekend.

The good news for the Jets is that they are adding three rookie defensive backs to a unit that needs some competition. There should be a few intriguing position battles in camp as head coach Robert Saleh looks to build his defense.

Pinnock and Michael Carter II will compete with Bryce Hall, Bless Austin, and Javelin Guidry for playing time at cornerback. It’s also worth noting that the Jets took Jamien Sherwood, a safety from Auburn, with the 146th pick.

It’s a sound investment on the part of general manager Joe Douglas. There is no guarantee that Pinnock, Carter II, or Sherwood turn into legitimate NFL starters, but if just one of those guys makes an impact, it’s a win.

New York was wise to invest the premium picks in offensive talent to surround Zach Wilson, but they are clearly trying to shore up some weaker positions with the later picks.