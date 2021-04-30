The takes were flying on Twitter on Thursday night after the New York Jets snagged Zach Wilson in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It’s a new era at 1 Jets Drive and Zach Wilson is the face of the franchise. In an unsurprising move, the New York Jets took Wilson with the second-overall pick in the draft. The BYU product immediately thanked the Jets for taking him as he was all smiles on the big stage.

A night and call I will never forget. Thank you @NYJets! Can’t wait to get started. So blessed and thankful 🙏

J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets! pic.twitter.com/IWBRtge56w — Zachary Wilson (@zachkapono1) April 30, 2021

Of course, this sent waves through social media. Plenty of fans, media, and former players took to Twitter to comment on everything Wilson-related. His baby face, suit, and everything in between were on the table on Thursday night.

Here are a few of our favorite reactions from current and former Jets:

@BigTicket73 We have a WINNER ‼️‼️‼️ — Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) April 30, 2021

Good luck kid! Go ball out! https://t.co/spTdf4pnjW — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) April 30, 2021

Congrats to Zach Wilson. The future is promising. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) April 30, 2021

Here are a few more reactions from fans, media, and former NFL players:

Jets fans loving Zach Wilson at No. 2 🎉 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6aCT7E1mA5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 30, 2021

Zach Wilson looks like he's 14. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 30, 2021

Another new era at QB begins now for the @nyjets… They really love Zach Wilson…now Joe Douglas has his guy… Can’t wait to watch him play… — Bob Wischusen (@espnbob) April 30, 2021

Zach Wilson is going to look stellar on Billboards on NY!! That’s a smile for you right there — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 30, 2021

Zach Wilson (@zachkapono1) burst onto the scene in ‘20 for @BYUfootball due to his impressive ability to throw on the run w/ great accuracy. He is tremendous at improvising when protection breaks The #Jets get their QB of the future, who has shown maturity through the process pic.twitter.com/xr6ZBXnLwc — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) April 30, 2021

@nyjets Vera Tucker and last year 1 st round pick Mekhi Becton at left tackle makes off lone look solid. Free agent wr s Corey Davis and Keelan Cole along with Denzel Mims from last years draft.Zach Wilson is smiling.#NFLDraft .Jet fans there is hope — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) April 30, 2021

There were a few more reactions to the Jets trading up to grab USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker as well. General manager Joe Douglas loves his linemen.

LETS GOOOOOO @ALIJAHVT Rookie duties on you babyyyyyy 😂😂😂😂 LETS GO TO WORK!!!! — Trending Topic 🤫 (@BigTicket73) April 30, 2021

Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker was straight up the best case scenario for day 1. Add in the #Jets keeping pick 34 and the Patriots miss out on Fields…oooh boy. Today is a damn good day. — Cool Your Jets (@CYJpod) April 30, 2021

"It got me fired up…I'm excited to get that left side crackin'"@OfficialBraylon & @LegerDouzable give their thoughts on the Jets trading up to get Alijah Vera-Tucker with the 14th overall pick pic.twitter.com/P6okdAYJbV — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 30, 2021

Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton got Zach Wilson like pic.twitter.com/FQcap1RVI2 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) April 30, 2021

Ready for Teven Jenkins at #34 and for Zach Wilson to not get a speck of dust on that high school prom suit — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) April 30, 2021