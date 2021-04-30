new york jets zach wilson
Mandatory Credit: David Dermer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The takes were flying on Twitter on Thursday night after the New York Jets snagged Zach Wilson in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It’s a new era at 1 Jets Drive and Zach Wilson is the face of the franchise. In an unsurprising move, the New York Jets took Wilson with the second-overall pick in the draft. The BYU product immediately thanked the Jets for taking him as he was all smiles on the big stage.

Of course, this sent waves through social media. Plenty of fans, media, and former players took to Twitter to comment on everything Wilson-related. His baby face, suit, and everything in between were on the table on Thursday night.

Here are a few of our favorite reactions from current and former Jets:

Here are a few more reactions from fans, media, and former NFL players:

There were a few more reactions to the Jets trading up to grab USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker as well. General manager Joe Douglas loves his linemen.

 

