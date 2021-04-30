The Giants have traded back for the second time in this draft, swapping picks with the Miami Dolphins in the second round.

The Giants will no longer select at No. 42 in the second round.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants have swapped picks with the Miami Dolphins, who originally owned the No. 50 overall pick. While Miami acquires the No. 42 selection, the Giants get the No. 50 pick along with a third-round pick in next year’s draft.

This is the second time Dave Gettleman has traded back in this draft after having never done so prior to this year’s event. Thursday night, the Giants moved down from No. 11 and acquired Chicago’s original No. 20 pick, a fifth-round pick this year (No. 164), and first- and fourth-round selections in 2022’s draft.

The Giants now own a pair of first-round, third-round, and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft.

At No. 50 overall, Big Blue can still target an edge rusher to improve the pass rush within Patrick Graham’s defense. That was to potentially be the plan at No. 42, but the Giants could still cash in on a talented pass rusher at No. 50 given the depth of the class.