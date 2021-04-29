The Giants have decided to swap picks with the Chicago Bears in the first round, moving back to the 20th overall pick.

The Giants are no longer in possession of the No. 11 pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Big Blue has decided to swap picks with the Chicago Bears, who originally resided at No. 20 overall. In return, the Giants have received first- and fourth-round picks next year as well as a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Giants return from Chicago for pick No. 11:

Pick. 20

Next years 1

Five this year

four next year https://t.co/VAZItyhOaD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

This is the first time general manager Dave Gettleman has ever traded back in the draft. Following the trade, the Bears chose Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11.

Of course, this comes after the Eagles (originally No. 12) swapped picks with the Cowboys (originally No. 10) and drafted Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who the Giants likely had their eyes on at No. 11.

Since the Giants missed out on the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, this is a great move by Gettleman. If you want to acquire another talented receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones, you can move back, garner a few picks (which they did), and still potentially draft Florida’s Kadarius Toney or Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore.

The Giants could additionally target the edge rusher position at No. 20 overall.

Who may be available?

Miami’s Gregory Rousseau and/or Jaelan Phillips could still be on the board and the same goes for Michigan’s Kwity Paye.

Maybe Notre Dame inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is available at No. 20?

The Giants could still fill a significant need, so this is a beneficial move by Gettleman given the DeVonta Smith-Eagles situation.