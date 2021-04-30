No, it doesn’t seem the Giants will move off Daniel Jones and trade for Aaron Rodgers, in case you thought they would.

The big news leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft’s first round Thursday was the report Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. The superstar Packers quarterback isn’t happy with his current organization, which, of course, prompts basically everyone to mull trade scenarios for a number of teams — including the New York Giants.

There are fans who aren’t exactly confident in current Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The 2019 first-round pick has a turnover issue and is coming off a disappointing 2020 season in which he threw just 11 touchdowns to 10 picks.

But in spite of all that, the organization and general manager Dave Gettleman are keeping the faith — no, the Giants don’t seem like they’re going to part ways with Jones and trade for Aaron.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News asked Gettleman Thursday night, “When a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers is pressuring his team to trade him, do you call over to a team like that and just say, ‘What’s going on here?’ just as due diligence?”

“No, it’s none of my business. Very frankly, we believe in Daniel,” Gettleman responded. “And it’s going to cost a motherload for anybody to get him.”

Despite some believing Jones isn’t the guy, it was widely expected the Giants were going to enter the 2021 season with the young signal-caller under center anyway. The organization still believes he could be the long-term answer at quarterback, but of course, that belief carries a time limit.

If Jones doesn’t take a significant leap during his third professional season and prove to Big Blue he’s the man for the job, the Giants may be entering the quarterback market next offseason.

Because although Jones didn’t have a superb supporting cast during his first two years in the league, that’s not going to be the case in 2021. The Giants went out and signed wide receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross as well as tight end Kyle Rudolph in free agency. They further improved Jones’ slate of weapons Thursday night with the first-round selection of versatile Florida wideout Kadarius Toney.

Saquon Barkley is also reportedly on track to return from his ACL tear and be ready at the start of the upcoming season.

If the offensive line can just continue to develop, Jones’ collection of valid excuses will diminish.

The time is now, and if he doesn’t step up next season, Daniel’s time in East Rutherford may come to a conclusion sooner than later.