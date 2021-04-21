Wayne Gallman is headed out West. The former Giants running back has reportedly signed a contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Field Yates of ESPN reports the 49ers have acquired former Giants running back Wayne Gallman. This comes after it was reported earlier this week the Niners would be hosting Gallman on a visit.

Despite the Giants drafting him in 2017 out of Clemson, Gallman never found a concrete starting role until this past season after Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in the Week 2 loss to Chicago. From there, Gallman put together some of the best performances of his career amid a mid-season winning streak, including games in which he rushed for 94 and 135 yards respectively against the Bengals and Seahawks.

Gallman now joins a running back committee that additionally encompasses Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. He’ll replace Tevin Coleman, who departed San Fran this offseason to sign a one-year deal with the Jets.

It was unlikely the Giants were going to bring Gallman back ahead of the 2021 campaign. Barkley is hoping to return better than ever later this year and the Giants also agreed to a two-year deal with Devontae Booker at the beginning of the free agency period.

Wayne’s career in East Rutherford thus concludes after 53 games played with 14 starts. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry during that time period with nine total rushing touchdowns and a pair of receiving scores.

Last season, Gallman recorded career-highs in rushing yards (682), rushing touchdowns (six), rushing attempts (147), and yards per carry (4.6).

The Giants now turn their running back-related attention to Barkley and his impending contract situation. Being that he’s entering his fourth year in the league, the former No. 2 overall draft pick is eligible for the fifth-year option on his contract.

New York will most certainly pick up that option and delay a potential contract extension — the organization must wait and see if Saquon can return to his 2018 rookie-year form following this ACL tear before throwing a significant amount of cash his way.