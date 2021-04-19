Running back Wayne Gallman may end up with a new team in free agency. Could that team be the San Francisco 49ers?

We’re now a month into the NFL’s free agency period, and it’s amazing Wayne Gallman has yet to sign any sort of contract. The now-former Giants running back, who hit the market this offseason, underwent his best year in 2020 while filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley. Games with 94 and 135 rushing yards led to crucial victories over the Bengals and Seahawks, respectively, and certainly assisted in the Giants’ near-playoff run.

The wait for Gallman when it comes to finding a new team may be coming to a conclusion though. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers are hosting the 26-year-old on a visit.

The 49ers are hosting former Giants RB Wayne Gallman on a free agent visit. He played well stepping in for Saquon Barkley last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 19, 2021

Gallman would likely participate in a running back committee within head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense — a committee that’d also include Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Tevin Coleman is now out of San Francisco after signing a one-year contract with the Jets this offseason.

It was unlikely the Giants were going to bring Gallman back after they signed running back Devontae Booker to a two-year deal last month

Wayne’s versatility is what assisted in him doing a superb job in the 2020 absence of Barkley, who tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Bears. The speed, elusiveness, and vision to locate the hole are all there, and Gallman doesn’t have a tough time putting all the qualities together.

Expect him to produce if he finds himself in San Francisco for the 2021 season.

It’s just unclear at this moment in time which quarterback Gallman would be playing with. Following the 49ers’ movement from the No. 12 overall pick to the No. 3, it’s clear they’ll be drafting a quarterback with their prestigious first-round selection. The presumptive options at that spot are Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Jimmy Garoppolo additionally has a no-trade clause in his contract, so whomever they draft may sit behind the veteran for a year while developing for the future.