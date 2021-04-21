The 2021 NFL season is approaching. The league is set to release the new regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12.

With the offseason well underway, the NFL has finally revealed when fans can expect the dates and times of every team’s 2021 regular-season matchups.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league will be releasing the full regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12. Of course, the 2021 slate will adopt the new 17-game format for each team.

NFL is now slated to release its full 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12, per sources. It’s the date to get more dates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2021

Mike Garafolo provided additional details via Twitter. NFL Network, the NFL’s official website, as well as the NFL mobile app will reveal the 2021 schedule at 8:00 p.m. ET that evening.

NFL schedule drop set for May 12 pic.twitter.com/9k96ABsEm2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 21, 2021

The Giants‘ and Jets‘ 2021 opponents are officially set and have been since the conclusion of the 2020 regular season this past January.

Big Blue will undergo six games against divisional opponents (like always) and will also take on every team in the NFC South (Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, and Panthers) and AFC West (Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers). The additional two NFC teams Big Blue will go up against are the Bears and Rams while the 17th opponent will be the Dolphins.

The Jets, on the other hand, take on their divisional opponents, every AFC South team (Colts, Texans, Jaguars, and Titans), every NFC South team (Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, Panthers), along with the Broncos, Bengals, and Eagles (17th game).

A team’s 17th opponent will be part of the division in the opposite conference they faced two years ago. The matchup will then be based on divisional seeding from last season. For example: The Giants faced every team in the AFC East in 2019, and since they and the Dolphins both finished second in their respective divisions in 2020, New York and Miami will face each other in 2021.

AFC teams will be home for the 17th game this coming season while NFC teams will be home for the 17th game in 2022, and so on.