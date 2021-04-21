What NBA team is hotter than the New York Knicks right now? Nobody. The Atlanta Hawks sit a half-game above New York in the standings, but they could drop with a loss on Wednesday night. The Knicks have had their way with the Hawks in recent years. Will this game be more of the same?

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Hawks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-110) // +102 // O 216 (-112)

Atlanta Hawks: -1.5 (-112) // -121 // U 216 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Hawks matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett Over 17.5 Points (-124)

The price on this RJ Barrett over isn’t great, but we still think the juice is worth the squeeze here. Barrett has proven himself time and time again this year and his improved three-point shooting is the biggest reason for his massive leap in year two. He connected on six of his 11 attempts from deep on Tuesday night to improve to 39.1% from three on the season.

It’s also worth noting that Barrett can go over on this point total even if he has a bad half. He scored the first basket of the game on Tuesday night, but was shut out for the rest of the half. However, the Hornets had no answer for Barrett in the second half as he erupted for 21 points on 5-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Barrett is quieting a lot of his doubters and we don’t expect him to slow down against the Hawks.

Bets We Like With A Hawks Win

Total Points Over 216 (-112)

There is no denying it at this point in the season—the Knicks are dominant defensively. They rank third in the NBA in defensive rating and first in points allowed per game. They rank last in pace, which opens up the door for Atlanta to take advantage of them.

The Knicks are not built to win shootouts, but the Hawks have the personnel to kick this game into overdrive. Trae Young is one of the most dynamic young point guards in the NBA and he has no shortage of offensive talent around him. Lou Williams is still one of the best bench scorers in the league.

If Atlanta is going to beat the Knicks, they are going to need to speed this game up.

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Pick

The Knicks have been dominant against the Hawks in recent years. They are 7-2 overall and 3-1 at home against Atlanta. New York is a league-best 37-21-1 against the spread this season while the Hawks are a strong 32-25-1. Still, even though these two teams match up pretty evenly, we have to go with the home Knicks. Take New York laying the points.

Pick: Knicks +1.5

