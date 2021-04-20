The Giants will have options with the No. 11 overall pick. But will make their selection there — or later in the first round?

As we broke down in our comprehensive guide to the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Giants have a number of needs they’ll look to address next week.

Inside linebacker, edge rusher, offensive tackle and wide receiver are the positions where the Giants will look to bolster their roster in the upcoming draft, where they currently own the No. 11 overall pick.

Trading away that pick, however, could also be a route to take, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that’s actually what the organization is considering.

The #Giants are slated to pick No. 11 in the NFL Draft, and trading back is already something they are internally considering, I’m told. That spot will have real value. … How rare would a trade down be? GM Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the 1st round in 8 drafts as a GM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

The No. 11 overall pick is prestigious, sure. But so is possessing more than six selections, which is the exact number the Giants own at this moment (tied for second-fewest in the NFL).

Why move down?

Despite now employing a new No. 1 wideout in Kenny Golladay, the Giants could move back, acquire a few additional picks, and still draft another receiver. Obviously, this move would assist in the team further building the slate of offensive weapons for young quarterback Daniel Jones.

On the contrary, Notre Dame inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah may also be a legitimate target at No. 11, but there’s a chance the Giants can trade back and still target the Fighting Irish standout in the opening round (possibly in the middle of the round) if they wish to improve the defensive side of the ball.

Owusu-Koramoah may not be the first inside linebacker taken in this draft — that could be Penn State’s Micah Parsons.

The Giants could also target an edge rusher even if they trade back — Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips out of Miami may still be available when they eventually select.

Who might want the pick?

So which teams could be suitors if GM Dave Gettleman decides to move back for the first time?

It’s unclear right now whether Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance will be available at that selection. But it seems most likely that only one of them could be.

The assumption is that the Jaguars and Jets will select quarterbacks with the first two picks. San Francisco will likely draft a quarterback at No. 3 and Atlanta could look to draft a successor to Matt Ryan at No. 4.

Following that pair of top-five picks, another signal-caller may not come off the board until No. 11, making it a legitimate draft spot for Bill Belichick if the Patriots have eyes on the future.

The Patriots, who currently own the No. 15 overall selection, may be in the quarterback market even after returning Cam Newton on a one-year deal.

If New England feels as if Philadelphia (No. 12) or possibly even Minnesota (No. 14) may be in the quarterback market, the Pats could ensure they’ll be able to snag one of the top five quarterbacks in this draft class by moving past them up to No. 11.

Also keep an eye on the Bears. Chicago (No. 20) is also in the quarterback market despite signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. Swapping picks with the Giants may require the Bears giving up second- and fourth-round selections, possibly even more.