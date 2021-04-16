A number of Jets players will be exercising their right to not attend voluntary in-person workouts this offseason amid the pandemic.

The rift between the NFL and its players in regard to this offseason’s voluntary in-person workouts continues. Numerous teams’ players have exercised their CBA right to opt-out of the workouts, with players of the Jets becoming the latest to do so.

The NFL Players Association released a statement via Twitter Friday afternoon.

A statement from the New York Jets players: pic.twitter.com/W7KpjKajpt — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 16, 2021

Giants players announced Thursday, through the NFL Players Association, that they would also be opting out of the in-person workouts.

Many players wish to not attend these workouts in order to remain safe during a pandemic that still lingers throughout this country. The Players Association recommends that the players don’t attend any of the voluntary in-person workouts held.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the league recently altered its offseason plan, with Phase 1 of the program (no on-field work) commencing on Monday, April 19. Phase 2 (May 17-21) would begin the on-field portion and Phase 3 would be a four-week period from May 24-June 18 that includes the mandatory minicamp.

Pelissero then stated the Players Association sent a letter to players Wednesday night portraying its displeasure over the league’s lack of a plan towards player safety when it came to the offseason program’s modification.

NFLPA leaders sent this letter to players tonight, saying the NFL’s modified offseason plan “does not address any of the concerns raised by the players” and reiterating its recommendation that “the safest decision” is to not attend any in-person activities at club facilities. pic.twitter.com/J6ElTQtAIO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2021

Other teams that employ players who will be exercising this CBA right not to attend voluntary in-person workouts include the Steelers, Falcons, Raiders, Browns, Bears, Patriots, Lions, Buccaneers, Seahawks, and Broncos. Expect players from additional teams to follow suit.