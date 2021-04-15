New York Giants players will not attend voluntary in-person workouts this offseason in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the battle between the players and the NFL in regard to in-person work this offseason, Giants players (possibly some, possibly all) have decided not to attend the voluntary workouts.

The NFL Players Association released a statement via its official Twitter account on behalf of the Giants players Thursday.

A statement from the New York Giants players: pic.twitter.com/MivsA9Ktcs — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 15, 2021

Big Blue is far from the lone team that’s taken part in this boycott — the Broncos, Buccaneers, Lions, Patriots, Seahawks, and Bears players have additionally made similar decisions.

“We stand in solidarity with players across our league who are making informed decisions with the help of our union, both in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and what the data shows about the benefits to our overall health and safety,” part of the statement reads.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the NFL had modified the offseason plan — Phase One would be four weeks beginning on Monday, April 19 with no on-field work. Phase Two would commence the on-field work on May 17 while Phase Three would include four practice weeks (May 24-June 18) and encompass the mandatory minicamp.

However, players are arguing against all in-person work, feeling the need to remain safe while the coronavirus remains a prominent issue in this country. Leaders of the Players Association sent a letter to players Wednesday night stating the NFL’s alteration of the offseason program doesn’t sway towards the players’ ultimate need not to attend in-person workouts.

NFLPA leaders sent this letter to players tonight, saying the NFL’s modified offseason plan “does not address any of the concerns raised by the players” and reiterating its recommendation that “the safest decision” is to not attend any in-person activities at club facilities. pic.twitter.com/J6ElTQtAIO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2021

At this rate, it’s expected more teams’ players around the NFL will join the aforementioned boycott.