The 2021 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and in light of the annual event, New Era Cap has revealed new Giants and Jets hats.

New Era Cap has pulled through with new 2021 NFL Draft hats for both the Giants and Jets. Either design carries its ups and downs and there’s a chance there could be mixed reviews toward both.

ICYMI: Check out the Giants and Jets 2021 NFL Draft hats via @NewEraCap pic.twitter.com/evvfdA76KK — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) April 12, 2021

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of flat brim hats, but I understand it’s more of a modern design that pertains to younger individuals (remember, all of these guys getting drafted are in their early 20s).

But other than that, the mesh-like material in the rear of the hats looks great and I definitely like the respective team color on either brim.

So how about the actual design on the front?

To be honest, it’s the perfect amount of material. The logo at the top with the full team name underneath within a surrounding plate that contains the primary color of the team really gets the point across but doesn’t overdo it in the process.

Finally, it’s interesting to point out the New Era Cap logo on the side of the Giants hat isn’t the primary color of the team like it is with the Jets hat; it’s red instead of blue, while the Jets hat keeps a consistent wave of green. The red logo stands out more though, due to the fact a blue variation would blend in with the black rear.

It’s known at this point who will be the first Jets draftee to wear such a hat — Zach Wilson. Amid the recent trade of quarterback Sam Darnold, it’s clear the Jets will take the BYU quarterback at No. 2 overall.

The Giants’ draftee at No. 11 (if they remain at that pick) is still unclear. The organization could go with a receiver, offensive tackle, edge rusher, or inside linebacker at this point.