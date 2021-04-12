The Brooklyn Nets have three road games on the schedule as they prepare to play without James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The schedule heats up this week for the Brooklyn Nets with four games, two of which are road games against Eastern Conference contenders — the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Brooklyn is going to be shorthanded (surprise, surprise) as James Harden continues to nurse a hamstring strain and Kyrie Irving steps away from the team for personal reasons. That means Kevin Durant is the leading man for the time being.

Eastern Conference Standings

Here is what the Eastern Conference standings look like as of Monday morning:

Philadelphia 76ers (36-17) Brooklyn Nets (36-17) Milwaukee Bucks (32-20) Atlanta Hawks (29-25) Miami Heat (28-25) Charlotte Hornets (27-25) Boston Celtics (28-26) New York Knicks (27-27) Indiana Pacers (24-27) Chicago Bulls (22-30)

Note: Seeds 7-10 will play in a play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds.

Nets Schedule 4/12 – 4/18

Monday, April 12 — 8 p.m. ET — @ Minnesota Timberwolves (record) — The Timberwolves are currently the worst team in the NBA. They have talent with Karl-Anthony Towns and former Net D’Angelo Russell, but the wins aren’t there. However, these have been the types of teams to give the Nets issues at times this year.

The Timberwolves are currently the worst team in the NBA. They have talent with Karl-Anthony Towns and former Net D’Angelo Russell, but the wins aren’t there. However, these have been the types of teams to give the Nets issues at times this year. Wednesday, April 14 — 7 p.m. ET — @ Philadelphia 76ers (36-17) — The Nets and Sixers are battling it out for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and this game could go a long way towards that race. The winner of this game wins the tiebreaker.

The Nets and Sixers are battling it out for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and this game could go a long way towards that race. The winner of this game wins the tiebreaker. Friday, April 16 — 7:30 p.m. ET — vs. Charlotte Hornets (27-25) — Charlotte lost LaMelo Ball to injury, but they haven’t lost any steam. The Hornets are 7-3 since Ball’s injury and they have climbed to fifth in the East.

Charlotte lost LaMelo Ball to injury, but they haven’t lost any steam. The Hornets are 7-3 since Ball’s injury and they have climbed to fifth in the East. Sunday, April 18 — 3:30 p.m. ET — @ Miami Heat (record) — The Heat are the defending Eastern Conference champions and they are going to be a tough out in the playoffs. This game could be a mini-preview of a playoff series even though both teams are dealing with injuries.

Nets News & Notes

Kyrie Irving is out for Monday’s game against Minnesota for a personal reason according to the NBA injury report. Irving was ejected for his part in an altercation with Dennis Schroder in Brooklyn’s Saturday loss to the Lakers.

Spencer Dinwiddie is said to be “ahead of schedule” in his rehab from ACL surgery per Nets head coach Steve Nash (h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News).

The Nets signed Alize Johnson to a three-year, non-guaranteed deal following his two 10-day contracts. Johnson is averaging 7.8 points nad 5.8 rebounds in six games with Brooklyn. The forward is quickly becoming a fan favorite according to ESNY’s Justin Thomas.

