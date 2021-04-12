The Brooklyn Nets will not play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday following a police shooting that took place in the Minneapolis area.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews were the first to report talks about whether or not the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves should play on Monday night following a police shooting in the Minneapolis suburbs.

The Minnesota Twins postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox, which was scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. The NBA followed suit shortly thereafter. The league office announced that the game would be postponed and released a statement regarding the decision:

“The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed. The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials.”

There is precedent for postponing the game. Following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconson, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic. The rest of the league followed their lead, and all games were postponed for the day.