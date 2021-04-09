The New York Jets are reportedly confident in the surgically repaired throwing shoulder of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

The New York Jets are extremely confident in Zach Wilson‘s health entering the 2021 NFL Draft. The BYU quarterback had shoulder surgery in 2019 and his numbers from that season were less than stellar, but that doesn’t seem to be a concern for Gang Green.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Jets feel good about Wilson’s surgically-repaired shoulder even before he goes through his medical physical at the NFL combine. Here’s what Rapoport had to say about Wilson and the Jets:

From NFL Now: Among the most high-profile players in Indy for medical exams is #BYU QB Zach Wilson, whose shoulder the #Jets are already more than good with (and that's really all that matters). pic.twitter.com/pCOy8hiCOX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2021

“When the Jets decided to trade Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers a couple of days ago, they did this having full confidence in the surgically-repaired shoulder for Zach Wilson,” Rapoport explained. “They had good sources, they have doctors, they have trainers, they have talked to a lot of medical people and they have seen everything they need to see.

“They are extremely knowledgeable in everything regarding Zach Wilson’s shoulder so they didn’t need to wait for whatever happens in Indianapolis. That’s why they traded Darnold.”

That’s it right there. Seeing how long the Jets waited to trade Darnold may have seemed puzzling at the time, but the wait could have been linked to Wilson’s shoulder. If the Jets were not confident in Wilson’s health, there is a chance that they would have considered riding it out with Darnold. We’ll never know for sure of course.

