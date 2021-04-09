Trades shake up the top ten picks and the Sam Darnold Era is over for the Jets. How many quarterbacks will now come off the board in the first round?

Since our last mock draft two huge trades threw the top ten picks into a blender. First, the San Francisco 49ers made the bold play to jump all the way up to the third overall pick.

Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources. Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

It took less than a half hour for the next bombshell trade to drop.

Eagles traded their sixth to the Dolphins for No. 12 and their 2022 first-round pick. Teams also swapped mid-round picks — Eagles’ pick 156 for No. 123. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Then earlier this week, the next domino fell. The Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and two picks — in the second and fourth rounds — in 2022.

What does that mean to Carolina’s hopes of selecting their next franchise quarterback early in this year’s first round? Do they believe the top four QBs will all be gone before they’re on the clock? Or will they still go that direction with Darnold buying them time to get the young player ready?

We’ll soon find out! The 2021 NFL Draft happens in three week. For now, let’s jump into three rounds of craziness. Again, we’re not assuming any trades that haven’t already been made. Let us know what you think!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Key Additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, WR Marvin Jones, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, S Rayshawn Jenkins, RB Carlos Hyde, WR Phillip Dorsett, WR Jamal Agnew, OG Tyler Shatley, DT Malcom Brown

Key Losses: TE Josh Oliver, CB D.J. Hayden, WR Keelan Cole, QB Mike Glennon, LB Kamalei Correa

This is a no-brainer and a lock. We haven’t had another player at number one in any of our previous mocks and aren’t planning on changing this pick. The Jags have needed a franchise quarterback since inception and they’ll get one in 2021.

2. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Key Additions: WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis, DE Carl Lawson, C Dan Feeney, DT Sheldon Rankins, DB Lamarcus Joyner

Key Losses: QB Sam Darnold, OG Pat Elflein, DL Henry Anderson, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Tarell Basham, LB Jordan Jenkins

We’re not intrigued with what the Jets will do here. Last week, BYU legend, NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Steve Young reported the Jets had committed to Wilson. The trade of Darnold is a clear indication the Jets are selecting a quarterback. This feels as much a lock as Lawrence at number one overall.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA)

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Key Additions: CB Jason Verrett, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Samson Ebukam, C Alex Mack

Key Losses: WR Kendrick Bourne, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE Ronald Blair, DE Solomon Thomas, CB Richard Sherman, QB C.J. Beathard, WR Marquise Goodwin

With Darnold out of the way for the Jets to select Wilson, this pick is where the entire draft will turn one way or another. The majority of rumors have the Niners making their dramatic trade up to get Jones from Alabama, even though the same majority of analysts admit Ohio State’s Justin Fields may be the better quarterback in the NFL. We’re going to stick with those that believe Kyle Shanahan wants Jones, however.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Key Additions: RB Mike Davis, TE Lee Smith, LB Brandon Copeland

Key Losses: C Alex Mack, S Keanu Neal, CB Darqueze Dennard, DE Charles Harris, RB Todd Gurley

The Falcons are in salary cap hell, which led them to restructure Matt Ryan’s contract. Ryan’s new deal keeps him in Atlanta through 2022, so taking a quarterback this high might make long-term sense but doesn’t help the immediate. Pitts is a freak athlete; think Calvin Johnson, but a tight end. The Falcons have glaring needs all over their roster and Pitts would be a tremenous addition. Atlanta may trade out of this spot if Fields is still on the board.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Key Additions: OT Riley Reiff, DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Mike Hilton

Key Losses: WR A.J. Green, WR John Ross, DE Carl Lawson, C B.J. Finney, CB William Jackson III, DT Geno Atkins, DT Margus Hunt

We had the Bengals selecting Joe Burrow’s LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase here previously. But in a deep receiver class, the Bengals can look to get value at that position later. More important to their immediate and long-term future is protecting Burrow. Sewell is the top offensive lineman in this draft class and would start Week One.

6. Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

DeVonte Smith, WR, Alabama

Key Additions: WR Will Fuller, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Benardrick McKinney, RB Malcolm Brown, DT Adam Butler, CB Justin Coleman

Key Losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DE Shaq Lawson, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Kyle Van Noy, C Ted Karras

The Dolphins made two big moves, first dropping out of the top five but then jumping back up to this spot. Why? They’re committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback, but need to give him weapons. The addition of Fuller in free agency is nice, but packaging him with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner makes the Dolphins’ offense a matchup headache for opponents. Tua played with Smith at Alabama so this is a smart fit.

7. Detroit Lions

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Key Additions: QB Jared Goff, DT Michael Brockers, WR Tyrell Williams, RB Jamaal Williams, DE Romeo Okwara, WR Breshad Perriman

Key Losses: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Marvin Jones, WR Jamal Agnew, CB Justin Coleman, OL Oday Aboushi, CB Rashaan Melvin, CB Desmond Trufant, S Miles Killebrew, K Matt Prater

The Lions could take a future quarterback. But when you look at the names leaving compared to those joining the squad, Detroit has other significant problems. They’re paying Goff a lot of money so why not give him some options? With all due respect to Williams and Perriman, Chase would be the best receiver on their roster in 2021. Many feel Chase is the best receiver in this year’s draft class.

8. Carolina Panthers

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Key Additions: EDGE LB Haason Reddick, CB A.J. Bouye, OT Cam Erving, OG Pat Elflein, LB Denzel Perryman, DL Morgan Fox, WR David Moore

Key Losses: DE Stephen Weatherly, DT Kawann Short, WR Curtis Samuel, RB Mike Davis

This is another fascinating spot in this year’s draft. The assumption all along was that Carolina would take a future quarterback here. Then they traded for Sam Darnold and they still have Teddy Bridgewater on their payroll. While Jets fans certainly know Darnold’s flaws, the Panthers may see something they can fix. But we’re betting they still go quarterback here with an eye on the future, and Bridgewater will get traded out of town during the draft. Fields is the easy call here, though we won’t discount the thought that Trey Lance may be in play as well if the Panthers opt to keep two veteran quarterbacks in front of him.

9. Denver Broncos

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Key Additions: CB Kyle Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, RB Mike Boone

Key Losses: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Philip Lindsay, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE DeMarcus Walker

The Broncos needed to fix their secondary and were thrilled when Chicago let Kyle Fuller go. Fuller and Darby give Denver the ability to address other issues with the ninth pick. Slater is considered by some to be the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft. He could slot in at tackle or guard for the Broncos. This would be a tremendous pick for Denver.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Key Additions: OT Ty Nsekhe, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Brent Urban, CB C.J. Goodwin, S Keanu Neal

Key Losses: CB Chidobe Awuzie, QB Andy Dalton, OT Cameron Erving, DE Aldon Smith, TE Blake Bell

Dallas fixed their quarterback issue with a massive deal for Dak Prescott. Now they can fix their defense (and, at some point, start plugging holes on their offensive line). The secondary remains a huge sticking point for Dallas so the best corner in the class would be a solid pick.

11. New York Giants

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Key Additions: WR Kenny Golladay, WR John Ross, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Devontae Booker, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Reggie Ragland

Key Losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, OG Kevin Zeitler, LB Kyler Fackrell, LB David Mayo, WR Golden Tate, RB Wayne Gallman, LB Jabaal Sheard

After a surprisingly aggressive (and successful) free agent spending frenzy, the Giants can now look to add the best talent to their roster. While most mock Micah Parsons as the top linebacker to come off the board, we’re big fans of Owusu-Koramoah’s playmaking ability. He dominated the ACC last year and would be a game-changer inside for the Giants. There are a few names on the board here that could help the Giants but this one may have the most immediate impact.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from SF via MIA)

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Key Additions: S Anthony Harris

Key Losses: QB Carson Wentz, S Jalen Mills, WR DeSean Jackson, DT Malik Jackson, RB Corey Clement, WR Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles moved down from the sixth pick to 12 to add additional selections in 2021 and future drafts. That doesn’t change their purpose in this draft: make Jalen Hurts successful as their new franchise quarterback. With the defections on offense, they need to give Hurts options in the pass game. Waddle is a gamebreaker who would be the top receiver in the draft most years.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Key Additions: C Corey Linsley, TE Jared Cook, OT Matt Feiler, CB Michael Davis

Key Losses: QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Hunter Henry, C Mike Pouncey, S Rayshawn Jenkins, LB Nick Vigil, LB Denzel Perryman, C Dan Feeney

The Chargers landed a franchise quarterback last year, so now they need to protect him. They also need to add pass catchers, but keeping Justin Herbert on his feet is more critical at this point. Darrisaw is a solid tackle who would improve their offensive front immediately. They’ll likely address their defensive needs and add at tight end later in the draft.

14. Minnesota Vikings

Trevon Moehring, S, TCU

Key Additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, DE Stephen Weatherly, LB Nick Vigil, OL Rashod Hill

Key Losses: TE Kyle Rudolph, OT Riley Reiff, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, S Anthony Harris

Minnesota has done a nice job of improving their defense with the additions of Tomlinson and Peterson. And they’ll be tempted to look to their future with a quarterback here if Trey Lance is still available. But their defense still has some significant holes. Moehring is the top-rated safety in this year’s class and would be a big help to their secondary.

15. New England Patriots

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Key Additions: OT Trent Brown, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Jalen Mills, EDGE Matt Judon, DE Deatrich Wise Jr., DT Davon Godchaux, DL Henry Anderson, C Ted Karras, C David Andrews, LB Kyle Van Noy, CB Justin Bethel, LB Raekwon McMillan

Key Losses: OG Joe Thuney, OT Marcus Cannon, DT Adam Butler, S Patrick Chung, TE Ryan Izzo, LB Brandon Copeland, CB Jason McCourty

With all of their additions in free agency, the Patriots become a fascinating team to watch in this year’s draft. They re-signed Cam Newton, but could look to the future at quarterback here if Lance is still on the board. But Parsons is an elite talent at linebacker who would be the perfect package of versatility and athletic ability for Bill Belichik to weaponize in his defense.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Key Additions: DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater

Key Losses: CB Patrick Peterson, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Trent Sherfield, WR Larry Fitzgerald, DL Angelo Blackson, LB Haason Reddick, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB Johnathan Joseph

The Cardinals need to add to their secondary, but more weapons on offense is where we think they’ll go here. Kyler Murray has terrific options at receiver, but the departure of Drake means they need a running back. Harris would give them a three-down option in the backfield to compliment their passing game. This is a solid, deep draft at corner so the Cardinals can address that issue later.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

Key Additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR John Brown, DL Solomon Thomas, DT Quinton Jefferson, RB Kenyan Drake, C Nick Martin

Key Losses: OT Trent Brown, TE Jason Witten, OG Gabe Jackson, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Nelson Agholor, RB Devontae Booker, DE Takkarist McKinley, DT Maliek Collins, C Rodney Hudson, LB Raekwon McMillan, LB Vic Beasley, DB Lamarcus Joyner, S Erik Harris

Vegas has gutted their offensive line this offseason, trading away Brown, Jackson and Hudson. However, the Raiders have always loved elite talent from well-established programs. Paye would be an impactful player opposite Ngakoue on the edge. The Raiders need help up front but have three picks in the next couple rounds to work on that in a deep draft class.

18. Miami Dolphins

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

The second pick in the first round for Miami gives them the opportunity add another quality player to a roster that just missed the playoffs last year. They went with a receiver for their first selection so they’ll protect Tua here. Jenkins is a nasty tackle who would improve their offensive line immediately.

19. Washington Football Team

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Key Additions: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, CB William Jackson III, C Tyler Larsen, LB David Mayo

Key Losses: LB Thomas Davis, CB Ronald Darby, QB Alex Smith, DE Ryan Kerrigan

Adding Fitzpatrick gives Washington a quarterback for now. They already re-signed Taylor Heinicke earlier in the offseason, so there’s no pressure for a young quarterback to prove himself immediately – which is ideal for Lance, who has a seriously limited collegiate resume. We love the addition of Samuel outside to give Washington more options in the pass game. This is a good bet for the WFT.

20. Chicago Bears

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Key Additions: QB Andy Dalton, CB Desmond Trufant, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DL Angelo Blackson

Key Losses: CB Kyle Fuller, QB Mitchell Trubisky, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, DE Brent Urban, CB Buster Skrine, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Barkevious Mingo, S Tashaun Gipson

The Bears spent a big part of the offseason desperately chasing a quarterback. Then they landed Andy Dalton to babysit the offense in 2021. Chicago might trade up to land a top prospect, and this scenario where Lance is still on the board one pick before Chicago is on the clock is a dangerous proposition. But protecting whomever is under center continues to be the biggest problem in Chicago. Cosmi is a stud and would immediately be the best tackle on their roster. He blew people away at his pro day. We think the Bears will deal with the future at quarterback later in the draft.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Key Additions: QB Carson Wentz

Key Losses: QB Philip Rivers, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Anthony Castonzo, DE Denico Autry, LB Anthony Walker Jr., S Malik Hooker, S Tavon Wilson

The Colts have a ton of cap space to play with and have been quiet thus far. The addition of Wentz solves their quarterback issue (in theory), but they need to rebuild their offensive line in front of him. If five tackles are already gone at this point, the Colts may look to bolster their collection of receivers by adding Toney. They are bringing back TY Hilton, but Toney would be the future.

22. Tennessee Titans

Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami

Key Additions: EDGE Bud Dupree, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Denico Autry, OT Kendall Lamm, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Jayon Brown

Key Losses: WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, OT Isaiah Wilson, CB Desmond King, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

The Titans have a big need at corner and could easily take Caleb Farley of Jaycee Horn if one/both falls this far. But Farley’s back is a huge red flag and could see him slide significantly. They also might look to replace Davis at receiver. But Phillips is a crazy athlete who, coupled with the addition Dupree, would make the Titans defensive front a scary proposition for opposing coaches.

23. New York Jets (from SEA)

Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

With the Jets going all-in with a young quarterback, they’ll want/need to help him outside at some point in this draft. Moore is a fabulous receiver who would jump to the top of their depth chart quickly. There’s a chance the Jets look at a corner here if both Farley and Horn are still on the board, but Moore is too good to pass up.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Key Additions: WR Ray-Ray McCloud, OL B.J. Finney, CB Cameron Sutton, S Miles Killebrew

Key Losses: C Maurkice Pouncey, EDGE Bud Dupree, TE Vance McDonald, DE Tyson Alualu, CB Mike Hilton, OT Alejandro Villanueva, OT Matt Feiler, RB James Conner

Pittsburgh needs to deal with their offensive line and running back positions in this draft, but those can wait in a deep draft class. Corner is still a need and Horn is an exceptional talent. If he lasts this long, Pittsburgh will happily take a player many would consider the best available on the board.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (From LAR)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, iOL, USC

The Jags really need to work on their offensive line. We’ve had a run on tackles already in the first round but the interior offensive linemen haven’t been touched yet. Vera-Tucker is the best guard in this class and would immediately start in Jacksonville. This is a great player who addresses a glaring need for a team that plans on inserting a new franchise quarterback in 2021.

26. Cleveland Browns

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Key Additions: DE Takkarist McKinley, S John Johnson, WR Rashard Higgins, OT Greg Senat, DT Malik Jackson, CB Troy Hill, LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Key Losses: CB Terrance Mitchell, S Karl Joseph, DE Adrian Clayborn, DT Larry Ogunjobi, CB Kevin Johnson

Cleveland is building something interesting and has done a nice job in free agency. This could be a spot for a wide receiver, but a dominating edge rusher like Ojulari will be too tempting to pass. Takk McKinley is a nice player but we know what he is; the Browns putting Ojulari opposite Myles Garrett makes their defensive front a scary proposition.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Terrance Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU

Key Additions: OG Kevin Zeitler, TE Josh Oliver

Key Losses: DE Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE Matt Judon, RB Mark Ingram, DE Jihad Ward, C Matt Skura, OG D.J. Fluker

The Ravens have two clear-cut needs for their first round pick, and both have the same goal: help Lamar Jackson. They need to address their offensive line, but will have options later in a deep draft class. Marshall is a top-end receiver who would make a big difference for the Ravens’ passing attack Day One. They also need to rebuild their pass rush depth but can do that later as well.

28. New Orleans Saints

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

Key Additions: OL James Hurst, CB P.J. Williams

Key Losses: QB Drew Brees, WR Emmanuel Sanders, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Malcom Brown, TE Jared Cook, TE Josh Hill, DT Sheldon Rankins, LB Kwon Alexander

This is a best available player selection for New Orleans. They’d love to add depth at receiver, but can do that later. They need to figure out the next generation at quarterback, but there isn’t another player worthy of a first round selection here. So picking Rousseau makes great sense. Their defensive front is aging and he would inject energy right away.

29. Green Bay Packers

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Key Additions:

Key Losses: RB Jamaal Williams, C Corey Linsley, LB Christian Kirksey, DL Montravius Adams, TE Marcedes Lewis, CB Kevin King

The Packers have a huge need at corner, so that’s the play here. But the interest is the name called when Green Bay is on the clock. We’ve got Farley falling significantly in the wake of news he’ll have back surgery this week. Newsome, on the other hand, had a tremendous pro day at Northwestern and played against good talent in the Big Ten. He’s the perfect fit for Green Bay’s biggest area of need.

30. Buffalo Bills

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Key Additions: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Emmanuel Sanders, OT Daryl Williams, OG Jon Feliciano, CB Levi Wallace, RB Taiwan Jones

Key Losses: OT Ty Nsekhe, WR Andre Roberts, WR John Brown, TE Lee Smith, DL Quinton Jefferson, TE Tyler Kroft, RB T.J. Yeldon

We really like what the Bills have been able to get done in free agency. They will still look to add depth to their offensive line and receiver groups, but a top level inside linebacker like Davis is a great pick. They got *this close* to the Super Bowl last year and know they need to add to their defense to get the job done in 2021.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Key Additions: OG Joe Thuney, OG Kyle Long, TE Blake Bell

Key Losses: FB Anthony Sherman, OT Eric Fisher, OT Mitchell Schwartz, OG Mike Remmers, OG Kelechi Osemele, OG Stefen Wisniewski, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Demarcus Robinson, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE Alex Okafor, S Daniel Sorenson

The Chiefs have a long list of departures, many of whom are on their offensive line. The addition of Thuney is great; the addition of Long is intriguing as he comes out of retirement. But they haven’t helped their tackle situation yet. They’ll do that here, and Mayfield is the best available at the Chiefs’ biggest need.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa

Key Additions:

Key Losses: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Antonio Brown, OG Joe Haeg, S Andrew Adams, LB Deone Bucannon

The Bucs won the Super Bowl and they’re bringing almost the entire roster back for a repeat attempt. So what do they do in the draft? Jason Pierre-Paul isn’t getting younger, so selecting an eventual replacement for him makes a lot of sense here. Collins is a solid player who would be an impactful addition to their depth chart. They will also consider an interior defensive lineman here with a few good options still on the board.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

34. New York Jets – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

35. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

36. Atlanta Falcons – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

37. Cincinnati Bengals – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

38. Philadelphia Eagles – Asante Samuel, Jr., DB, Florida State

39. Detroit Lions – Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

40. Carolina Panthers – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

41. Denver Broncos – Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

42. Dallas Cowboys – Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

43. New York Giants – Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama

44. San Francisco 49ers – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

45. Los Angeles Chargers – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

46. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma

47. New England Patriots – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

48. Arizona Cardinals – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

49. Las Vegas Raiders – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

50. Miami Dolphins – Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

51. Washington Football Team – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

52. Chicago Bears – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

53. Indianapolis Colts – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

54. Tennessee Titans – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

55. Seattle Seahawks – Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

56. Pittsburgh Steelers – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

57. Los Angeles Rams – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

58. Cleveland Browns – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

59. Baltimore Ravens – Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

60. New Orleans Saints – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

61. Green Bay Packers – Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame

62. Buffalo Bills – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

63. Kansas City Chiefs – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

64. Tampa Bay Bucs – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

66. New York Jets – Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State

67. Houston Texans – Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

68. Atlanta Falcons – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

69. Cincinnati Bengals – Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

70. Philadelphia Eagles – Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

71. Detroit Lions – Richie Grant, S, UCF

72. Carolina Panthers – Nick McCloud, CB, Notre Dame

73. Denver Broncos – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

74. Dallas Cowboys – Walker Little, OT, Stanford

75. New York Giants – Carlos Basham, Jr., DE, Wake Forest

76. Washington Football Team (from SF) – Caden Stearns, S, Texas

77. Los Angeles Chargers – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

78. Minnesota Vikings – Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State

xx. New England Patriots – forfeited

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from ARI) – Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

80. Las Vegas Raiders – Deonte Brown, iOL, Alabama

81. Miami Dolphins – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

82. Washington Football Team – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

83. Chicago Bears – Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

84. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

85. Tennessee Titans – Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

86. New York Jets (from SEA) – Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

87. Pittsburgh Steelers – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

88. Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee

89. Cleveland Browns – Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

90. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) – Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

91. Cleveland Browns (from NO) – Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

92. Green Bay Packers – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

93. Buffalo Bills – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

94. Kansas City Chiefs – Pete Wener, LB, Ohio State

95. Tampa Bay Bucs – Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

96. New England Patriots (comp) – Pauson Adebo, CB, Stanford

97. Los Angeles Chargers (comp) – Tommy Kraemer, iOL, Notre Dame

98. New Orleans Saints (comp) – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

99. Dallas Cowboys (comp) – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

100. Tennessee Titans (comp) – JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

101. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Patrick Jones III, DE, Pittsburgh

102. Miami Dolphins (comp from SF) – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

103. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

104. Baltimore Ravens (comp) – Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma

105. New Orleans Saints (comp) – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina