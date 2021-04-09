Trades shake up the top ten picks and the Sam Darnold Era is over for the Jets. How many quarterbacks will now come off the board in the first round?
Since our last mock draft two huge trades threw the top ten picks into a blender. First, the San Francisco 49ers made the bold play to jump all the way up to the third overall pick.
Filed to ESPN: Dolphins trading No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick (SF’s comp pick for Robert Saleh hiring) and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per sources.
Blockbuster deal with massive ramifications for years to come.
It took less than a half hour for the next bombshell trade to drop.
Eagles traded their sixth to the Dolphins for No. 12 and their 2022 first-round pick. Teams also swapped mid-round picks — Eagles’ pick 156 for No. 123.
Then earlier this week, the next domino fell. The Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and two picks — in the second and fourth rounds — in 2022.
What does that mean to Carolina’s hopes of selecting their next franchise quarterback early in this year’s first round? Do they believe the top four QBs will all be gone before they’re on the clock? Or will they still go that direction with Darnold buying them time to get the young player ready?
We’ll soon find out! The 2021 NFL Draft happens in three week. For now, let’s jump into three rounds of craziness. Again, we’re not assuming any trades that haven’t already been made. Let us know what you think!
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Key Additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, WR Marvin Jones, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, S Rayshawn Jenkins, RB Carlos Hyde, WR Phillip Dorsett, WR Jamal Agnew, OG Tyler Shatley, DT Malcom Brown
Key Losses: TE Josh Oliver, CB D.J. Hayden, WR Keelan Cole, QB Mike Glennon, LB Kamalei Correa
This is a no-brainer and a lock. We haven’t had another player at number one in any of our previous mocks and aren’t planning on changing this pick. The Jags have needed a franchise quarterback since inception and they’ll get one in 2021.
2. New York Jets
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Key Additions: WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis, DE Carl Lawson, C Dan Feeney, DT Sheldon Rankins, DB Lamarcus Joyner
Key Losses: QB Sam Darnold, OG Pat Elflein, DL Henry Anderson, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Tarell Basham, LB Jordan Jenkins
We’re not intrigued with what the Jets will do here. Last week, BYU legend, NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Steve Young reported the Jets had committed to Wilson. The trade of Darnold is a clear indication the Jets are selecting a quarterback. This feels as much a lock as Lawrence at number one overall.
3. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA)
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Key Additions: CB Jason Verrett, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Samson Ebukam, C Alex Mack
Key Losses: WR Kendrick Bourne, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE Ronald Blair, DE Solomon Thomas, CB Richard Sherman, QB C.J. Beathard, WR Marquise Goodwin
With Darnold out of the way for the Jets to select Wilson, this pick is where the entire draft will turn one way or another. The majority of rumors have the Niners making their dramatic trade up to get Jones from Alabama, even though the same majority of analysts admit Ohio State’s Justin Fields may be the better quarterback in the NFL. We’re going to stick with those that believe Kyle Shanahan wants Jones, however.
4. Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Key Additions: RB Mike Davis, TE Lee Smith, LB Brandon Copeland
Key Losses: C Alex Mack, S Keanu Neal, CB Darqueze Dennard, DE Charles Harris, RB Todd Gurley
The Falcons are in salary cap hell, which led them to restructure Matt Ryan’s contract. Ryan’s new deal keeps him in Atlanta through 2022, so taking a quarterback this high might make long-term sense but doesn’t help the immediate. Pitts is a freak athlete; think Calvin Johnson, but a tight end. The Falcons have glaring needs all over their roster and Pitts would be a tremenous addition. Atlanta may trade out of this spot if Fields is still on the board.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Key Additions: OT Riley Reiff, DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Mike Hilton
Key Losses: WR A.J. Green, WR John Ross, DE Carl Lawson, C B.J. Finney, CB William Jackson III, DT Geno Atkins, DT Margus Hunt
We had the Bengals selecting Joe Burrow’s LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase here previously. But in a deep receiver class, the Bengals can look to get value at that position later. More important to their immediate and long-term future is protecting Burrow. Sewell is the top offensive lineman in this draft class and would start Week One.
6. Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
DeVonte Smith, WR, Alabama
Key Additions: WR Will Fuller, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Benardrick McKinney, RB Malcolm Brown, DT Adam Butler, CB Justin Coleman
Key Losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DE Shaq Lawson, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Kyle Van Noy, C Ted Karras
The Dolphins made two big moves, first dropping out of the top five but then jumping back up to this spot. Why? They’re committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback, but need to give him weapons. The addition of Fuller in free agency is nice, but packaging him with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner makes the Dolphins’ offense a matchup headache for opponents. Tua played with Smith at Alabama so this is a smart fit.
7. Detroit Lions
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
Key Additions: QB Jared Goff, DT Michael Brockers, WR Tyrell Williams, RB Jamaal Williams, DE Romeo Okwara, WR Breshad Perriman
Key Losses: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Marvin Jones, WR Jamal Agnew, CB Justin Coleman, OL Oday Aboushi, CB Rashaan Melvin, CB Desmond Trufant, S Miles Killebrew, K Matt Prater
The Lions could take a future quarterback. But when you look at the names leaving compared to those joining the squad, Detroit has other significant problems. They’re paying Goff a lot of money so why not give him some options? With all due respect to Williams and Perriman, Chase would be the best receiver on their roster in 2021. Many feel Chase is the best receiver in this year’s draft class.
8. Carolina Panthers
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Key Additions: EDGE LB Haason Reddick, CB A.J. Bouye, OT Cam Erving, OG Pat Elflein, LB Denzel Perryman, DL Morgan Fox, WR David Moore
Key Losses: DE Stephen Weatherly, DT Kawann Short, WR Curtis Samuel, RB Mike Davis
This is another fascinating spot in this year’s draft. The assumption all along was that Carolina would take a future quarterback here. Then they traded for Sam Darnold and they still have Teddy Bridgewater on their payroll. While Jets fans certainly know Darnold’s flaws, the Panthers may see something they can fix. But we’re betting they still go quarterback here with an eye on the future, and Bridgewater will get traded out of town during the draft. Fields is the easy call here, though we won’t discount the thought that Trey Lance may be in play as well if the Panthers opt to keep two veteran quarterbacks in front of him.
9. Denver Broncos
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
Key Additions: CB Kyle Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, RB Mike Boone
Key Losses: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Philip Lindsay, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE DeMarcus Walker
The Broncos needed to fix their secondary and were thrilled when Chicago let Kyle Fuller go. Fuller and Darby give Denver the ability to address other issues with the ninth pick. Slater is considered by some to be the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft. He could slot in at tackle or guard for the Broncos. This would be a tremendous pick for Denver.
10. Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Key Additions: OT Ty Nsekhe, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Brent Urban, CB C.J. Goodwin, S Keanu Neal
Key Losses: CB Chidobe Awuzie, QB Andy Dalton, OT Cameron Erving, DE Aldon Smith, TE Blake Bell
Dallas fixed their quarterback issue with a massive deal for Dak Prescott. Now they can fix their defense (and, at some point, start plugging holes on their offensive line). The secondary remains a huge sticking point for Dallas so the best corner in the class would be a solid pick.
11. New York Giants
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Key Additions: WR Kenny Golladay, WR John Ross, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Devontae Booker, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Reggie Ragland
Key Losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, OG Kevin Zeitler, LB Kyler Fackrell, LB David Mayo, WR Golden Tate, RB Wayne Gallman, LB Jabaal Sheard
After a surprisingly aggressive (and successful) free agent spending frenzy, the Giants can now look to add the best talent to their roster. While most mock Micah Parsons as the top linebacker to come off the board, we’re big fans of Owusu-Koramoah’s playmaking ability. He dominated the ACC last year and would be a game-changer inside for the Giants. There are a few names on the board here that could help the Giants but this one may have the most immediate impact.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from SF via MIA)
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Key Additions: S Anthony Harris
Key Losses: QB Carson Wentz, S Jalen Mills, WR DeSean Jackson, DT Malik Jackson, RB Corey Clement, WR Alshon Jeffery
The Eagles moved down from the sixth pick to 12 to add additional selections in 2021 and future drafts. That doesn’t change their purpose in this draft: make Jalen Hurts successful as their new franchise quarterback. With the defections on offense, they need to give Hurts options in the pass game. Waddle is a gamebreaker who would be the top receiver in the draft most years.
13. Los Angeles Chargers
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Key Additions: C Corey Linsley, TE Jared Cook, OT Matt Feiler, CB Michael Davis
Key Losses: QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Hunter Henry, C Mike Pouncey, S Rayshawn Jenkins, LB Nick Vigil, LB Denzel Perryman, C Dan Feeney
The Chargers landed a franchise quarterback last year, so now they need to protect him. They also need to add pass catchers, but keeping Justin Herbert on his feet is more critical at this point. Darrisaw is a solid tackle who would improve their offensive front immediately. They’ll likely address their defensive needs and add at tight end later in the draft.
14. Minnesota Vikings
Trevon Moehring, S, TCU
Key Additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, DE Stephen Weatherly, LB Nick Vigil, OL Rashod Hill
Key Losses: TE Kyle Rudolph, OT Riley Reiff, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, S Anthony Harris
Minnesota has done a nice job of improving their defense with the additions of Tomlinson and Peterson. And they’ll be tempted to look to their future with a quarterback here if Trey Lance is still available. But their defense still has some significant holes. Moehring is the top-rated safety in this year’s class and would be a big help to their secondary.
15. New England Patriots
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Key Additions: OT Trent Brown, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Jalen Mills, EDGE Matt Judon, DE Deatrich Wise Jr., DT Davon Godchaux, DL Henry Anderson, C Ted Karras, C David Andrews, LB Kyle Van Noy, CB Justin Bethel, LB Raekwon McMillan
Key Losses: OG Joe Thuney, OT Marcus Cannon, DT Adam Butler, S Patrick Chung, TE Ryan Izzo, LB Brandon Copeland, CB Jason McCourty
With all of their additions in free agency, the Patriots become a fascinating team to watch in this year’s draft. They re-signed Cam Newton, but could look to the future at quarterback here if Lance is still on the board. But Parsons is an elite talent at linebacker who would be the perfect package of versatility and athletic ability for Bill Belichik to weaponize in his defense.
16. Arizona Cardinals
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Key Additions: DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater
Key Losses: CB Patrick Peterson, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Trent Sherfield, WR Larry Fitzgerald, DL Angelo Blackson, LB Haason Reddick, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB Johnathan Joseph
The Cardinals need to add to their secondary, but more weapons on offense is where we think they’ll go here. Kyler Murray has terrific options at receiver, but the departure of Drake means they need a running back. Harris would give them a three-down option in the backfield to compliment their passing game. This is a solid, deep draft at corner so the Cardinals can address that issue later.
17. Las Vegas Raiders
Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
Key Additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR John Brown, DL Solomon Thomas, DT Quinton Jefferson, RB Kenyan Drake, C Nick Martin
Key Losses: OT Trent Brown, TE Jason Witten, OG Gabe Jackson, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Nelson Agholor, RB Devontae Booker, DE Takkarist McKinley, DT Maliek Collins, C Rodney Hudson, LB Raekwon McMillan, LB Vic Beasley, DB Lamarcus Joyner, S Erik Harris
Vegas has gutted their offensive line this offseason, trading away Brown, Jackson and Hudson. However, the Raiders have always loved elite talent from well-established programs. Paye would be an impactful player opposite Ngakoue on the edge. The Raiders need help up front but have three picks in the next couple rounds to work on that in a deep draft class.
18. Miami Dolphins
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
The second pick in the first round for Miami gives them the opportunity add another quality player to a roster that just missed the playoffs last year. They went with a receiver for their first selection so they’ll protect Tua here. Jenkins is a nasty tackle who would improve their offensive line immediately.
19. Washington Football Team
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Key Additions: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, CB William Jackson III, C Tyler Larsen, LB David Mayo
Key Losses: LB Thomas Davis, CB Ronald Darby, QB Alex Smith, DE Ryan Kerrigan
Adding Fitzpatrick gives Washington a quarterback for now. They already re-signed Taylor Heinicke earlier in the offseason, so there’s no pressure for a young quarterback to prove himself immediately – which is ideal for Lance, who has a seriously limited collegiate resume. We love the addition of Samuel outside to give Washington more options in the pass game. This is a good bet for the WFT.
20. Chicago Bears
Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Key Additions: QB Andy Dalton, CB Desmond Trufant, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DL Angelo Blackson
Key Losses: CB Kyle Fuller, QB Mitchell Trubisky, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, DE Brent Urban, CB Buster Skrine, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Barkevious Mingo, S Tashaun Gipson
The Bears spent a big part of the offseason desperately chasing a quarterback. Then they landed Andy Dalton to babysit the offense in 2021. Chicago might trade up to land a top prospect, and this scenario where Lance is still on the board one pick before Chicago is on the clock is a dangerous proposition. But protecting whomever is under center continues to be the biggest problem in Chicago. Cosmi is a stud and would immediately be the best tackle on their roster. He blew people away at his pro day. We think the Bears will deal with the future at quarterback later in the draft.
21. Indianapolis Colts
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Key Additions: QB Carson Wentz
Key Losses: QB Philip Rivers, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Anthony Castonzo, DE Denico Autry, LB Anthony Walker Jr., S Malik Hooker, S Tavon Wilson
The Colts have a ton of cap space to play with and have been quiet thus far. The addition of Wentz solves their quarterback issue (in theory), but they need to rebuild their offensive line in front of him. If five tackles are already gone at this point, the Colts may look to bolster their collection of receivers by adding Toney. They are bringing back TY Hilton, but Toney would be the future.
22. Tennessee Titans
Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Key Additions: EDGE Bud Dupree, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Denico Autry, OT Kendall Lamm, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Jayon Brown
Key Losses: WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, OT Isaiah Wilson, CB Desmond King, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
The Titans have a big need at corner and could easily take Caleb Farley of Jaycee Horn if one/both falls this far. But Farley’s back is a huge red flag and could see him slide significantly. They also might look to replace Davis at receiver. But Phillips is a crazy athlete who, coupled with the addition Dupree, would make the Titans defensive front a scary proposition for opposing coaches.
23. New York Jets (from SEA)
Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
With the Jets going all-in with a young quarterback, they’ll want/need to help him outside at some point in this draft. Moore is a fabulous receiver who would jump to the top of their depth chart quickly. There’s a chance the Jets look at a corner here if both Farley and Horn are still on the board, but Moore is too good to pass up.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Key Additions: WR Ray-Ray McCloud, OL B.J. Finney, CB Cameron Sutton, S Miles Killebrew
Key Losses: C Maurkice Pouncey, EDGE Bud Dupree, TE Vance McDonald, DE Tyson Alualu, CB Mike Hilton, OT Alejandro Villanueva, OT Matt Feiler, RB James Conner
Pittsburgh needs to deal with their offensive line and running back positions in this draft, but those can wait in a deep draft class. Corner is still a need and Horn is an exceptional talent. If he lasts this long, Pittsburgh will happily take a player many would consider the best available on the board.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (From LAR)
Alijah Vera-Tucker, iOL, USC
The Jags really need to work on their offensive line. We’ve had a run on tackles already in the first round but the interior offensive linemen haven’t been touched yet. Vera-Tucker is the best guard in this class and would immediately start in Jacksonville. This is a great player who addresses a glaring need for a team that plans on inserting a new franchise quarterback in 2021.
26. Cleveland Browns
Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
Key Additions: DE Takkarist McKinley, S John Johnson, WR Rashard Higgins, OT Greg Senat, DT Malik Jackson, CB Troy Hill, LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Key Losses: CB Terrance Mitchell, S Karl Joseph, DE Adrian Clayborn, DT Larry Ogunjobi, CB Kevin Johnson
Cleveland is building something interesting and has done a nice job in free agency. This could be a spot for a wide receiver, but a dominating edge rusher like Ojulari will be too tempting to pass. Takk McKinley is a nice player but we know what he is; the Browns putting Ojulari opposite Myles Garrett makes their defensive front a scary proposition.
27. Baltimore Ravens
Terrance Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU
Key Additions: OG Kevin Zeitler, TE Josh Oliver
Key Losses: DE Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE Matt Judon, RB Mark Ingram, DE Jihad Ward, C Matt Skura, OG D.J. Fluker
The Ravens have two clear-cut needs for their first round pick, and both have the same goal: help Lamar Jackson. They need to address their offensive line, but will have options later in a deep draft class. Marshall is a top-end receiver who would make a big difference for the Ravens’ passing attack Day One. They also need to rebuild their pass rush depth but can do that later as well.
28. New Orleans Saints
Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Key Additions: OL James Hurst, CB P.J. Williams
Key Losses: QB Drew Brees, WR Emmanuel Sanders, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Malcom Brown, TE Jared Cook, TE Josh Hill, DT Sheldon Rankins, LB Kwon Alexander
This is a best available player selection for New Orleans. They’d love to add depth at receiver, but can do that later. They need to figure out the next generation at quarterback, but there isn’t another player worthy of a first round selection here. So picking Rousseau makes great sense. Their defensive front is aging and he would inject energy right away.
29. Green Bay Packers
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
Key Additions:
Key Losses: RB Jamaal Williams, C Corey Linsley, LB Christian Kirksey, DL Montravius Adams, TE Marcedes Lewis, CB Kevin King
The Packers have a huge need at corner, so that’s the play here. But the interest is the name called when Green Bay is on the clock. We’ve got Farley falling significantly in the wake of news he’ll have back surgery this week. Newsome, on the other hand, had a tremendous pro day at Northwestern and played against good talent in the Big Ten. He’s the perfect fit for Green Bay’s biggest area of need.
30. Buffalo Bills
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
Key Additions: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Emmanuel Sanders, OT Daryl Williams, OG Jon Feliciano, CB Levi Wallace, RB Taiwan Jones
Key Losses: OT Ty Nsekhe, WR Andre Roberts, WR John Brown, TE Lee Smith, DL Quinton Jefferson, TE Tyler Kroft, RB T.J. Yeldon
We really like what the Bills have been able to get done in free agency. They will still look to add depth to their offensive line and receiver groups, but a top level inside linebacker like Davis is a great pick. They got *this close* to the Super Bowl last year and know they need to add to their defense to get the job done in 2021.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Key Additions: OG Joe Thuney, OG Kyle Long, TE Blake Bell
Key Losses: FB Anthony Sherman, OT Eric Fisher, OT Mitchell Schwartz, OG Mike Remmers, OG Kelechi Osemele, OG Stefen Wisniewski, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Demarcus Robinson, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE Alex Okafor, S Daniel Sorenson
The Chiefs have a long list of departures, many of whom are on their offensive line. The addition of Thuney is great; the addition of Long is intriguing as he comes out of retirement. But they haven’t helped their tackle situation yet. They’ll do that here, and Mayfield is the best available at the Chiefs’ biggest need.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa
Key Additions:
Key Losses: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Antonio Brown, OG Joe Haeg, S Andrew Adams, LB Deone Bucannon
The Bucs won the Super Bowl and they’re bringing almost the entire roster back for a repeat attempt. So what do they do in the draft? Jason Pierre-Paul isn’t getting younger, so selecting an eventual replacement for him makes a lot of sense here. Collins is a solid player who would be an impactful addition to their depth chart. They will also consider an interior defensive lineman here with a few good options still on the board.
33. Jacksonville Jaguars – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
34. New York Jets – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
35. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
36. Atlanta Falcons – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
37. Cincinnati Bengals – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
38. Philadelphia Eagles – Asante Samuel, Jr., DB, Florida State
39. Detroit Lions – Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
40. Carolina Panthers – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
41. Denver Broncos – Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
42. Dallas Cowboys – Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
43. New York Giants – Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama
44. San Francisco 49ers – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
45. Los Angeles Chargers – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
46. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma
47. New England Patriots – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
48. Arizona Cardinals – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
49. Las Vegas Raiders – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
50. Miami Dolphins – Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
51. Washington Football Team – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
52. Chicago Bears – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
53. Indianapolis Colts – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
54. Tennessee Titans – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
55. Seattle Seahawks – Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
56. Pittsburgh Steelers – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
57. Los Angeles Rams – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
58. Cleveland Browns – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
59. Baltimore Ravens – Joe Tryon, DE, Washington
60. New Orleans Saints – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
61. Green Bay Packers – Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame
62. Buffalo Bills – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
63. Kansas City Chiefs – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
64. Tampa Bay Bucs – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
66. New York Jets – Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State
67. Houston Texans – Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
68. Atlanta Falcons – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
69. Cincinnati Bengals – Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
70. Philadelphia Eagles – Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
71. Detroit Lions – Richie Grant, S, UCF
72. Carolina Panthers – Nick McCloud, CB, Notre Dame
73. Denver Broncos – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
74. Dallas Cowboys – Walker Little, OT, Stanford
75. New York Giants – Carlos Basham, Jr., DE, Wake Forest
76. Washington Football Team (from SF) – Caden Stearns, S, Texas
77. Los Angeles Chargers – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
78. Minnesota Vikings – Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State
xx. New England Patriots – forfeited
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from ARI) – Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
80. Las Vegas Raiders – Deonte Brown, iOL, Alabama
81. Miami Dolphins – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
82. Washington Football Team – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
83. Chicago Bears – Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
84. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
85. Tennessee Titans – Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
86. New York Jets (from SEA) – Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
87. Pittsburgh Steelers – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
88. Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee
89. Cleveland Browns – Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
90. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) – Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
91. Cleveland Browns (from NO) – Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
92. Green Bay Packers – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
93. Buffalo Bills – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
94. Kansas City Chiefs – Pete Wener, LB, Ohio State
95. Tampa Bay Bucs – Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
96. New England Patriots (comp) – Pauson Adebo, CB, Stanford
97. Los Angeles Chargers (comp) – Tommy Kraemer, iOL, Notre Dame
98. New Orleans Saints (comp) – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
99. Dallas Cowboys (comp) – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
100. Tennessee Titans (comp) – JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU
101. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Patrick Jones III, DE, Pittsburgh
102. Miami Dolphins (comp from SF) – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
103. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
104. Baltimore Ravens (comp) – Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma
105. New Orleans Saints (comp) – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina