On Wednesday night, the Islanders and Devils made a big trade to help each other.

The New York Islanders were looking to add scoring depth before the NHL trade deadline. They’re a legitimate title contender this year but needed to add up front if they want another deep run in the playoffs.

The New Jersey Devils aren’t in the playoff mix this year, and are looking to their future. Two long-time veterans who have been big pieces of their roster over the past decade, Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac, are in the final years of their respective contracts and were expected to be traded at some point.

On Wednesday night, the two local teams did each other a favor.

The Devils traded Palmieri and Zajac to the Islanders for forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst, a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.