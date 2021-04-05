Daniel Jones is reportedly rounding his offensive weapons and linemen together in preparation for the crucial 2021 season.

Improvements must be made in 2021; games must be won.

The Giants fanbase, at this point, is impatient after four consecutive losing and postseason-less seasons, a period that encompassed a number of head coaches and the drafting of a young quarterback in Daniel Jones, whom many aren’t fully confident in at this point.

That young quarterback, however, is looking to alter the entire narrative in regard to both him and the team that acquired him nearly two years ago.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jones has rounded Giants teammates — offensive weapons and offensive linemen — to work out together in Arizona.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones will spend the week in Arizona working out with his team’s offensive weapons for several days of throwing sessions, I’m told. Showing some leadership, Jones organized the week, and the WRs and TEs who flew out will be joined by some O-linemen, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2021

Jones has undergone a somewhat slow development up to this point, having regressed in total passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating from year one to two. Nonetheless, there are a number of exterior factors that have played a role in the hindered improvement — the injuries, the poor offensive line in both 2019 and parts of 2020, and the coaching-staff change that’s encompassed two inconsistent offensive play-callers in Pat Shurmur and Jason Garrett.

Also, in two seasons, Jones essentially played just one quarter in which Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, and Evan Engram were all healthy — Barkley tore his ACL at the beginning of the second quarter against Chicago this past year.

But in 2021, if the roster remains consistently healthy, Jones’ excuse total will decrease a significant amount.

He now has a new No. 1 receiver in Kenny Golladay, who the team acquired on a four-year deal last month. He’ll have Barkley back, a new tight end in Kyle Rudolph, along with a young wideout who’ll bring pure speed to the offensive unit in free-agent pickup John Ross.

Jones will additionally be more accustomed to Garrett’s offensive system, which includes a playbook that must be a tad bit more creative in 2021, to say the least.

The Giants defense will also look to continue its superb production from last season and take some pressure off Jones and the offense.

An issue, however, might be on the right side of the offensive line. While Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, and Nick Gates are set to reprise their roles as the starting left tackle, left guard, and center, the right guard and right tackle spots are unclear. Pending fourth-year player Will Hernandez could start at the vacant guard position after losing his starting job to Lemieux last year. The Giants may either start veteran Nate Solder or Matthew Peart at tackle, but there’s also the chance the organization drafts one in the first round.

Either decision will be crucial towards Jones’ development, just like any decision on the offensive side of the ball will be.