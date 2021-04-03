The New York Yankees dropped their Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings, but the beautiful thing about baseball is that they won’t need to wait long to redeem themselves. Corey Kluber will take the bump in his Yankees debut. We will finally see how the two-time Cy Young winner will look in pinstripes.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite Yankees vs. Blue Jays player prop bets with picks and predictions for tonight’s game.

But first things first, here is the current line for Yankees vs. Blue Jays at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+120) // -162 // O 6.5 (-124)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-142) // +136 // U 6.5 (+102)

Yankees Starter: Corey Kluber (2-3, 5.80 ERA in 2019)

Blue Jays Starter: Ross Stripling (3-3, 5.84 ERA in 2020)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Props

DJ LeMahieu To Get A Hit

We do not care what the odds are on this one. DJ LeMahieu is a hitting machine and he’s always a safe bet to notch at least one hit. He leads off, which means he’s going to get a ton of at-bats every game. Add in the fact that he has Aaron Judge behind him and it means pitchers have to throw him strikes.

LeMahieu led MLB with a .364 average in 2020. However, he was held hitless on Opening Day. We feel like he’s due for at least one hit on Saturday, if not more.

Aaron Hicks To Hit A Home Run (+500)

Will Aaron Hicks hit one to the sticks? He should have more than enough opportunities to do so on Saturday afternoon. Hicks is sitting comfortably between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the middle of the Yankees’ order. Pitchers can pitch around Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu to get Hicks if they want, but the switch-hitter has incredible plate discipline. That’s not a situation any pitcher wants to be in.

If Judge and LeMahieu can set the table for Hicks, he should get some pitches to hit. Ross Stripling is a righty which means Hicks will be hitting from the left side. The short porch is right there for him.

Corey Kluber Under Strikeouts

Taking the under on Corey Kluber strikeouts does not mean that we think he’s going to have a bad game. Not by a long shot. However, it might take a few starts for Kluber to find his out pitches. The former Indian and Ranger has only made eight starts since 2018 and although he looked good in spring training, the regular season is a whole different ball game.

Take the under on Kluber strikeouts, but keep an eye on some of his other props. He could easily notch his first win with the Yankees if the bats can get to Stripling early.

