The New York Mets are opening the season against a familiar foe, the Washington Nationals. Jacob deGrom will take the hill for the Mets as the Nationals trot out Max Scherzer. This is one of the best pitching matchups anyone could ask for on Opening Day.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite Mets vs. Nationals player prop bets with picks and predictions for tonight’s game.

But first things first, here is the current line for Mets vs. Nationals at FanDuel Sportsbook:

New York Mets: -1.5 (+120) // -162 // O 6.5 (-124)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142) // +136 // U 6.5 (+102)

Mets Starter: Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.38 ERA in 2019)

Nationals Starter: Max Scherzer (5-4, 3.74 ERA in 2019)

Mets vs. Nationals Props

Michael Conforto To Hit A Home Run

Max Scherzer is still one of the best pitchers in baseball, but if he’s vulnerable anywhere, it’s with the long ball. He has given up Opening Day home runs in his last two seasons and three of his last five. Scherzer served up a first-inning, Opening Day home run to Giancarlo Stanton in 2020. Mets fans will remember when Robinson Canó launched a solo shot against Scherzer in 2019.

The Mets heavy hitters like Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil don’t have great track records against Scherzer. Francisco Lindor only has three at-bats against the three-time Cy Young winner. That leaves Michael Conforto as the best option. The lefty is 12-for-35 with four home runs against Scherzer in his career.

Conforto’s track record combined with Scherzer’s skittishness on Opening Day is enough reason to hammer this one.

Jacob deGrom Over On Strikeouts

Let’s ride with the best pitcher in baseball on his strikeout over. And make no mistake about it, Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball. Reports out of spring camp are that deGrom’s velocity continues to increase year after year. If that’s the case, he’s going to have a good day on Thursday.

The two-time Cy Young winner has 18 strikeouts in his two career Opening Day starts (11 innings). Additionally, he has not allowed a run in either of those starts. He outdueled Scherzer in the aforementioned 2019 Opening Day game. In short, any Opening Day bet on deGrom or the Mets feels like a safe play.

Jeff McNeil 2+ Hits

Jeff McNeil is always a good pick on a hits prop because he doesn’t step in the batter’s box to take a walk. McNeil is up there to hit the ball. Even though he’s improved his eye at the plate from his rookie season, McNeil still loves to get his cuts at the plate. He has four hits (including one extra-base hit) in 16 career at-bats against Max Scherzer.

But don’t focus too much on those numbers. McNeil is a hitting machine. He has 89 multi-hit games in his 249 career games. That means he’s slapping at least two hits once every three games. Let’s put our faith in Squirrel.

