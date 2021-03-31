DraftKings Sportsbook has released the projected win totals for each NFL team in light of the league announcing a 17-game regular season.

The Giants are currently over-under 7.0 wins with -110 odds for either side. The Jets, on the other hand, are over-under 6.5 wins with the over carrying +123 odds and the under possessing -150 odds.

The win total for the Giants seems a tad bit low considering the moves they’ve made this offseason. Along with the re-signing of Leonard Williams to a three-year deal, Big Blue additionally acquired a new No. 1 wide receiver in Kenny Golladay as well as a new starting cornerback in Adoree’ Jackson. Offensive weapons Kyle Rudolph and John Ross are additionally now in the mix with Saquon Barkley returning.

Big Blue has taken strides to improve ahead of the 2021 season. Question marks surround both quarterback Daniel Jones and the offensive line though, so there’s a possibility the DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers aren’t too comfortable in the Giants when it comes to those areas of the game.

Like the Giants, the Jets have also made beneficial moves this offseason and spent their notable amount of cap space wisely. They signed Corey Davis to be their new top wideout and acquired a number of defensive weapons to fit in Robert Saleh’s defense.

The problem, however, is Saleh is an unproven head coach. It’s unclear if he’ll truly get the job done — a great deal of these rookie head coaches are hit-or-miss.

It’s also unconfirmed who will be starting at quarterback next year. If it’s Sam Darnold, he’ll need to prove he’s the team’s long-term answer, something he’s yet to do. If it’s Zach Wilson out of BYU, he’ll need to take time to develop, just like all rookie quarterbacks in this league.

Given the uncertainty surrounding both the quarterback and head coach roles, the oddsmakers believe the Jets may be representing around a 6-11 or 7-10 record next year.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and place your bets on the Giants and/or Jets win totals by clicking here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS

ALL NCAA TOURNAMENT GAMES! BET NOW