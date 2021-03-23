The Giants agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with tight end Kyle Rudolph last week. However, there’s an injury scare.

Kyle Rudolph needed to undergo a physical before he could sign his new contract with the Giants. Either side came to an agreement on a two-year deal worth $12 million last week.

But now that deal is in question. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants medical team “is concerned” that Rudolph may need surgery on his foot (he missed the final four games of last season due to a foot injury). Both Rudolph and the organization are thus discussing the next steps, with the deal potentially up in the air.

There’s a snag in the #Giants’ addition of TE Kyle Rudolph. Sources say the team’s medical staff is concerned with Rudolph’s foot after his physical and believes he’ll need surgery. The sides are discussing how to proceed. The two-year deal was agreed to but not yet signed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 23, 2021

Garafolo, however, makes it clear this doesn’t mean the contract is completely out the window and that Rudolph will be meeting with Giants brass Tuesday night. There’s a chance they could figure out the entire situation and move forward with Rudolph a part of the organization.

Kyle Rudolph is still in town and meeting with the #Giants tonight. The team and his camp are talking about a medical plan. Everything could be ironed out. The deal isn’t dead at this point. Just some extended discussions about the medicals right now. https://t.co/EZZxvF5clU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 23, 2021

Not proceeding through with the deal would obviously end up saving the Giants a sum of change — a $6 million average annual salary for an aging tight end with declining skill hasn’t been one of the better moves Dave Gettleman has made this offseason. This is especially the case when the organization has expressed its confidence in Evan Engram becoming one of the team’s top offensive weapons.

And even utilizing Rudolph as more of a blocking tight end would be unusual at that type of price. If you’re going to provide him with over $10 million in a deal, you’d think offensive coordinator Jason Garrett would significantly use him in the passing game.

Regardless, the fate of the contract is currently unknown. More details are sure to arrive Tuesday night or in the coming days.