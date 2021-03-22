Multiple Giants players have commenced the recruiting of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. There’s a noteworthy chance the team signs him.

The Giants need a starting cornerback opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry. Drafting a talented defensive back such as Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley (if either is available) could be an option, but it’d be tough to put that type of responsibility on a first-year player — think about how that worked out with DeAndre Baker.

A veteran corner who possesses experience in this league needs to start, whether it’s for the long term or on a short-term basis while a rookie corner drafted in one of the early rounds develops behind him.

Former Titans cornerback, USC star, and 2017 first-round draft pick Adoree’ Jackson is still on the market. There’s a noteworthy chance the Giants sign him, and in order to make that happen, players have already commenced the recruiting process.

Jackson visited with the Giants Sunday, per Josina Anderson. He actually spent time with Big Blue safety and former Titans teammate Logan Ryan.

1.) Roque Baños is a genius. 2.) Adoree Jackson arrives for his #Giants visit this afternoon, per source. 3.) Fresh cool minted-honey blossom-elderflower-cucumber juice, coming right up.#2021NFLFreeAgency — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2021

The #Giants are serious. They called in the closer — Logan Ryan, a former teammate of Adoree Jackson’s — to fly in from Florida to recruit him to #NYG. Pulling out all the stops for potentially the final piece of their free agent haul… https://t.co/g5Llndluyx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

Saquon Barkley seemingly approves of a potential deal.

So does wideout John Ross, who recently agreed to a one-year deal to join the Giants.

Announce ADOREE TO THE GIANTS🗣 — Rohn Joss (@WatchJRoss) March 22, 2021

Safety Jabrill Peppers and slot corner Darnay Holmes have also been notable parts of the process, according to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media.

The odds Adoree Jackson eventually signs with the #Giants have increased exponentially in the last day or so, per source. Darnay Holmes and Jabrill Peppers are among those very much pushing for him to join them. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 21, 2021

It’s unclear the type of contract the Giants would sign Jackson to, but he figures to get around $7-7.5 million on a per-year basis. A one-year, $7.5 million deal could lure him to East Rutherford — that’s the same deal the Giants provided Logan Ryan last summer before signing him to a three-year extension in December.

If Jackson were to impress within Patrick Graham’s defense in 2021, the Giants could then extend his contract — the same maneuver as the aforementioned one involving Ryan.

The Giants would obviously benefit from improving that second outside cornerback spot. Isaac Yiadom, who started 10 games last season, was inconsistent. New York tied for 16th in the league with 237.9 passing yards allowed per game even with Bradberry undergoing the best season of his career.

The organization has much of its front seven in place with stars such as defensive lineman Leonard Williams (11.5 sacks in 2020) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (151 combined tackles). It additionally has much of its secondary in place, but acquiring the versatile Jackson would add another piece to the puzzle ahead of a crucial 2021 campaign.