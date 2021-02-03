BetMGM Michigan is stepping up its new user promo bonus at the perfect time. With Super Bowl 55 quickly approaching, new players who sign up ahead of kickoff between the Bucs and Chiefs stand to cash in on its best bonus to date.

Those who register with BetMGM Michigan will now be able to grab $600 in risk-free bets as the popular sportsbook leader raised its aggressive new promo offer ahead of the Super Bowl.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $600

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

It’s the big game, and BetMGM Michigan is coming through with an equally big offer to make the Super Bowl betting experience that much more worthwhile.

Register with BetMGM and grab $600 in risk-free bets by clicking here.

BetMGM Michigan Has New $600 Risk-Free Bet

In terms of new user sign up offers, it doesn’t get more straightforward than this deal from BetMGM Michigan.

Previously, the app provided a $500 deposit match at registration. Now, however, those who sign up and make an initial deposit into your account will be able to tack an extra $100 of upside onto the offer just in time for this championship clash between the Bucs and Chiefs.

As for why BetMGM Michigan is increasing its offer, the answer is simple. Betting markets have quickly become more competitive and the race for new users and betting dollars ahead of Super Bowl 55 has intensified. Accordingly, sportsbooks are going all in with even better bonus offers in order to attract new players. In the case of BetMGM Michigan, the bonus offer has increased from $500 to $600 of upside.

Notably, thisdeal is only available for new users, so those who are already registered with BetMGM Michigan will not be able to participate.

How to Claim BetMGM Michigan $600 Risk-Free Bet

To grab this special deal, complete the following steps:

Register and create a BetMGM Michigan account, which is simple to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. The $600 in risk-free bets will then be available in your account. Note that in order to receive the max value of this offer, a $600 deposit will be needed in order to place the wager. Use the risk-free bet on different markets for the Super Bowl or other live sporting events that take place before, during or after it.

Betting on Super Bowl 55

Super Bowl 55 between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is approaching and will kick off this Sunday (Feb. 7) at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds for the matchup at BetMGM Michigan:

Chiefs: -3.5 // O56.5 // -165

Buccaneers: +3.5 // U56.5 // +140

There are additionally a number of prop bets that new users could wager on using the $600 in risk-free bets.

Touchdown Scorers

Tyreek Hill to score: -165

-165 Travis Kelce to score: -165

-165 Mike Evans to score: +115

+115 Chris Godwin to score: +150

Passing Yards

Tom Brady: O300.5 (-110), U300.5 (-110)

O300.5 (-110), U300.5 (-110) Patrick Mahomes: O329.5 (-120), U329.5 (+100)

Position of Super Bowl MVP

Quarterback: -350

-350 Wide receiver: +650

+650 Running back: +800

+800 Offensive lineman: +20000

+20000 Any offensive player: -1200

-1200 Any defensive player: +750

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes: +100

+100 Tom Brady: +200

+200 Tyreek Hill: +900

+900 Travis Kelce: +1000

Needless to say, there will be tons of ways to win this coming Sunday night, whether it be on a prop bet, the spread, total, or moneyline. This should provide you with enough motivation to sign up with BetMGM Michigan in order to snag the $600 in risk-free bets.

Register with BetMGM and grab $600 in risk-free bets by clicking here.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $600

RISK-FREE BET NOW!