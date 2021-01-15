new york giants saquon barkley
NFLPA, Opendorse release list of the top NFL social media influencers. No Giants or Jets made the cut.

Being arguably the top market to help unify and advance your brand, social media has taken the professional sports landscape by storm in recent years. Many players, notably Russell Wilson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, have gathered a massive following on numerous platforms, with fans receiving the opportunity to witness the off-field side of their respective lives.

Recently, the NFL Players Association as well as Opendorse came together to release a list of the top social media influencers across the league, garnering the ten-best individuals across three categories.

However, no Giants or Jets players made the cut in the trio of departments.

Total Engagements (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)

  1. Patrick Mahomes
  2. Russell Wilson
  3. Odell Beckham Jr.
  4. Tom Brady
  5. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  6. Cam Newton
  7. J.J. Watt
  8. Julian Edelman
  9. Lamar Jackson
  10. Jamal Adams

Top Growth Rate (Rapidly growing followers)

  1. Chase Claypool
  2. Robert Tonyan Jr.
  3. Justin Herbert
  4. Younghoe Koo
  5. Brandon Aiyuk
  6. Justin Jefferson
  7. Darren Waller
  8. Diontae Johnson
  9. Taylor Rapp
  10. AJ Dillon

Most Consistently Active on Social Media

  1. Will Compton
  2. Tarik Cohen
  3. Tyrann Mathieu
  4. Trent Brown
  5. Marlon Humphrey
  6. Kenny Vaccaro
  7. Quandre Diggs
  8. Darius Slay
  9. Cam Jordan
  10. Tre Boston

Despite the fact that no Giants or Jets are present, there are numerous players across either organization who are beneficial social media follows, based on the type of content they release as well as the traffic they collect on said content.

Darius Slayton
@Young_Slay2 on Twitter, slimslay_81 on Instagram

The young Giants wideout currently has 41.3K followers, mainly telling it like it is when it comes to expressing his thoughts on football or additional topics. His pinned tweet is actually about his alma mater, Auburn.

He also had some thoughts regarding the Eagles’ decision to bench quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld against Washington in Week 17.

On Instagram, Slayton, at times, posts endorsement content, such as this ad for Budweiser Zero.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DARIUS SLAYTON (@slimslay_81)

Saquon Barkley
@Saquon on Twitter and Instagram

With 433.4K followers on Twitter, Saquon Barkley additionally expresses his thoughts and had something to say about the Eagles’ Hurts-Sudfeld swap.

On Instagram, Barkley actually shares some endorsed content, such as a recent ad with Nike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saquon Barkley (@saquon)

Logan Ryan
@RealLoganRyan on Twitter

Logan Ryan is big on motivational tweets, which he puts out for his 110,000+ loyal followers to see.

Jabrill Peppers
@JabrillPeppers on Twitter

With a whopping 432.7K followers, Jabrill Peppers is additionally big on motivational tweets. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a sense of humor, which he certainly does and portrays on the timeline.

The latter-most tweet was after the Giants’ big Week 17 win over the Cowboys, a victory they needed to potentially win the NFC East division.

Wayne Gallman
@WayneGallman9 on Instagram

Wayne Gallman, who underwent a productive season in the absence of Saquon Barkley, posts official pictures from games throughout the season, such as the following images from wins over the Seahawks and Eagles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayne Gallman II (@waynegallman9)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayne Gallman II (@waynegallman9)

 

Mekhi Becton
@BigTicket73 on Twitter

The talented left tackle, who the Jets drafted in the first round last year, definitely tweets a lot, but that doesn’t mean the content isn’t quality. Mekhi Becton comments on viral videos, providing his thoughts to 29.3K followers.

Sam Darnold
@samdarnold on Instagram

Gang Green’s starting quarterback (for now) recently posted this string of pictures to Instagram, portraying positivity coming off a non-ideal season. Of course, his future with the Jets is currently unclear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Darnold (@samdarnold)

Quinnen Williams
@thequinnenwilliams on Instagram

Jets star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams does fantastic work off the field with his own non-profit foundation, which he speaks about in the following Instagram post.

