After two years of Adam Gase, the New York Jets have decided to hire Gase’s exact opposite to fill his role in Robert Saleh.

The New York Jets dropped a bombshell late Thursday night announcing that they’ve hired now-former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next head coach.

The New York Jets had been connected to Saleh for the last few days. Ever since he was the first candidate brought in for a second interview rumors began swirling that he would be the hire. Now, just one day after finishing his second interview with the Jets he’s the new head coach.

Among the reasons that fans and the media love the hire is Saleh’s potential staff. He’s already starting to fill it out, as Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that 49ers’ passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur will become Saleh’s offensive coordinator.

Robert Saleh will immediately come in and change the culture of the New York Jets. He’s the polar opposite of Adam Gase. Saleh has a fiery personality that is sure to play up in the New York media. He’s hands-on with his players in practice. Most importantly, his players love to play for him.

Saleh is going to be a throwback to the likes of Rex Ryan and Herm Edwards. Two defensive-minded coaches known for their relationship with players and big personalities. Those coaches have tended to get the best out of the New York Jets in franchise history. Saleh will hope to become the next to find success with gang green.

ESNY will have more on the hiring of Robert Saleh in the coming days, so make sure to stay tuned as we’ll be putting out a variety of articles on what this means for the future of the team.