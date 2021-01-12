The New York Jets appear to have zeroed in on 49ers DC Robert Saleh to be the next leader of gang green.

There is a lot of momentum growing behind the idea that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will be the next head coach of the New York Jets, according to Sirius XM’s Alex Marvez.

Marvez also mentions Mike LaFleur is a name to keep an eye on as his offensive coordinator.

Buzz growing Robert Saleh to the @nyjets as new HC could be done ASAP, especially with @Eagles making interview push & risk that comes with letting him leave your building. Two folks to keep an eye on for Saleh's staff: Gus Bradley & Mike LaFleur (not Mike Kafka; my bad earlier) — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 12, 2021

Hiring Robert Saleh would be a classic NFL move for the New York Jets. Hire the exact opposite of the guy you just fired.

Saleh is the exact opposite of Adam Gase.

It starts on the field with Saleh being a defensive guy and Gase being an offensive guy, but that’s just the surface level stuff. Saleh is a big personality who’s known for his motivational skills and hands-on approach with his players. Meanwhile, Gase was more known for scheming the offense and letting his other coaches take care of everything else.

As for the coordinator hires, Gus Bradley isn’t available. The former Jaguars head coach just agreed to be the Oakland Raiders’ new defensive coordinator. The connection is there as Saleh and Bradley worked together in Seattle and later in Jacksonville.

As for the offensive side of the ball, Mike LaFleur seems the obvious choice. The LaFleur brothers and Saleh have a very strong relationship, Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur was Saleh’s best man at his wedding.

If Mike LaFleur isn’t the choice, one name to watch is Chiefs’ QB coach Mike Kafka. His name has been brought up by multiple sources as a potential hire for Saleh’s staff. Kafka would likely only be available if Bieniemy is unable to land a head coaching job, if Bieniemy leaves Kafka would be expected to take his spot as offensive coordinator.

Nothing is certain here, but it does appear that momentum is building for Saleh. If he doesn’t sign with the Jets during his meeting today he has other options. He’s believed to be a strong candidate for other head coach jobs, so this may be do or die for the Jets.